Audius: radio on DeFi Land

The world of metaverse on the blockchain grows wildly. And not only on the capitalization front – with all the major protocols that have been protagonists in recent months, but also in terms of technology.

The latest news that arrives is in fact linked to the world of music, with Audius which opened a real one radio station on Defi Land, one of the most promising Metaverse, among other things in multichain.

Audius will be DeFi Land’s official radio

A very interesting initiative, which also shows that the border of what can be done in the metaverse is still a long way off – and that they can grow a lot in terms of functionality and also what is offered to players. Let’s see together what was offered by the network.

To many today it will seem like an out of place fantasy to associate Audius to a successful – and publicly traded – project like Spotify. But we can go back to what we write black on white here in a few years, when we are almost certain that Audius will manage to become one established commercial reality.

Does the metaverse have anything to do with it? In our opinion, yes, because this is where one of the most important matches of the future, also of services of music streaming. How many Audius did it on DeFi Land – an interesting project which, in our opinion, will still have to grow in order to undermine the best – it is something innovative, interesting and which can produce important results also in terms of advertising.

In fact, one has been opened radio station that sends music in streaming in the virtual world, just as if it were the radios we are used to knowing in the real world. Is the metaverse world chosen one of those still with a low turnout? Not bad, because it will be possible to network – which happened in this case – to exploit thehype of both.

The deal does not include just one location exclusive, but also that all music streaming of the metaverse of DeFi Land will have to come from Audius, thus increasing i volumes of use of the network. Boost that could be important, especially if DeFi Land should emerge as metaverse, in a crowded sector but which has great potential for further growth.

Users of DeFi Land they will still be able to have access to all the vastness catalog of artists who have chosen to work with Audius, with all due respect to the classic streaming services. With i metaverse that are the niche that pushes the most, it is news, this, strongly bullish.

The stars also participate

We remind our readers that our perspectives on $ AUDIO are very positive, also in light of the investments made by Katy Perry, Pusha T And The Chainsmokers. Artists of a certain level who have participated in investments for 5 million dollars.

An investment that comes from important names in the music world, who will have to know something (especially if they participate with their money) about how to organize the future of music. AudiusIn our opinion, too, it is in an excellent position to continue to dominate this small but lucrative niche.

Yes, the blockchain can change the world of music streaming as well. And we’ll be here to check our prediction in a few months or years.