Audrey Hepburn death: 29 years later, the secrets of an icon

Twenty-nine years later … It was snowing that day. I remember it. January 20, 1993, Audrey Hepburn died in Switzerland. He was 63 years old … It was snowing in Milan and, after hearing the news, it occurred to me Charade. Watch her below, in the trailer for that gorgeous sophisticated comedy-thriller, with her and Cary Grant…

At the beginning of the film, Audrey is in the mountains. She is dressed as if she were going to a fashion show in the snow, very elegant as only she knew how to be. I think it’s the most fashionable high-flying film scene ever. More than those with Claudia Cardinale princess in the Dolomites, in The pink panther…

Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and more: unforgettable

Audrey Hepburn even now it is the most imitated, collected, cloned… New documentaries and new films about her, children, career and loves are on the agenda. Hollywood, fashion, la Beauty. Bloggers & influencers enhance it by posting it anywhere and anytime. Maybe without knowing that the first real influencer was her. With the little black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. With the pixie cut from Roman holidays. With the fringe of My Fair Lady. With the dancers from Cinderella in Paris. With any Givenchy wore, from those of Sabrina on…

The fake Audrey: the clones of yesterday and today

Even then they tried to clone it. Elsa Martinelli it was really launched as our Audrey Hepburn. Physically we were there, but like all icons Audrey Hepburn was / is unique. How do you replicate it? Not even those of Blade Runner they would have made it … More recently it was the turn of Rooney Mara. In fact, the delicacy of the features, the colors and the innate elegance are there, and in fact Luca Guadagnino has chosen her for his next biopic on the diva. But Audrey remains unique.

A life like Audrey Hepburn: children, husbands, loves, thinness

Audrey Hepburn was born Audrey Kathleen Ruston on May 4, 1929 in Brussels, daughter of an aristocrat and a diplomat (sophisticated is born). She was so thin because, due to the war and her parents’ divorce, she hadn’t eaten anything as a young girl. She dreamed of being a dancer. He will dance, acting, all his life.

He lived in Amsterdam, London, New York, Hollywood, Paris, Rome… He had two husbands: Hollywood star Mel Ferrer. And the Italian doctor Andrea Dotti. Has had two sons: Sean Ferrer, born in 1960, and Luca Dotti, born 10 years later.

Perhaps, on the set, he loved Albert Finney and Ben Gazzarra. She died of cancer between the snows and the peaks of Tolochenaz, Switzerland, on January 20, 1993. Near had the comrade Robert Wolser, Dutch, actor and younger than her by seven years.

Audrey Hepburn: famous phrases

As an icon, his phrases / words have entered the legend. A bit his really, other lines of his films: elegance as a philosophy of life. Below, the most iconic ones

I am deeply convinced that a smile is the most beautiful accessory a woman can wear The most important thing is to enjoy life. Trying to be happy is all that matters To have beautiful eyes, look for the goodness in others. To have charming lips, say kind words. And for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone The beauty of a woman does not depend on her clothes or on her physical appearance. Not even the way she combs her hair. The beauty of a woman must be perceived in her eyes, because they are the door to her heart. Which is the seat of love Elegance is the only form of beauty that never fades I know I have more sex appeal on the tip of my nose than many other women in their entire body. Mine can’t be seen from afar, but it’s there I heard these words: “Happiness is having good health and a short memory!”. I wish I had said this sentence. It really is true They say that the dress does not make the monk. But fashion has often given me the confidence I needed. I personally depend on Givenchy as American women depend on their psychiatrist. I love who makes me laugh. Laughing is my favorite thing. for me it is really the best cure for many ailments Paris is always a good idea

Commitment to children, right down to the last breath

Until the last it had been between children in Africa and Hollywood stars. Colon cancer had spread. His latest film is Always by Steven Spielberg. The director wanted her all in white, with a bun, her eyes smiling melancholy. The last role of Audrey Hepburn it was that of an angel. He too, Steven Spielberg, at the time said that she was already the one … Lady Diana & all the very busy celebs are descended from her …

The films: Sabrina, Arianna and all the others

When I get homesick, I look at it in Arianna by Billy Wilder (the same as Sabrina), the film in which he locks himself up in a room of the Ritz Hotel in Paris every afternoon. It comes with the double bass case, but we know very well that, when he closes the door, with Gary Cooper he does something else.

But every now and then I also need a full immersion of she and William Holden. Billy Wilder, always him, said they were the most beautiful and impossible couple in Hollywood. He had brought them together on the set of Sabrina (he was Humphrey Bogart’s handsome and stupid brother). They had fallen in love: but he was married (he would have divorced …) and moreover he could not have children. She who absolutely wanted them, married Mel Ferrer who gave her Sean, but from whom she divorced …

Audrey Hepburn and William Holden shot Sabrina And Together with Paris. In real life, in love they were not happy … Here you can read the article of Friend in which Mel Ferrer reveals the secrets of his then wife. And the 1962 and Audrey Hepburn is the most famous actress in the world.

How did Audrey Hepburn die?

Audrey Hepburn (as Katharine: Hollywood was big enough to afford two namesake stars, but think about it?) died in her sleep. Between the mountains and Lake Geneva. He was 63 and had won two Oscars (one for Roman holidays, the other for humanitarian efforts).

Her ex-husbands, her partner, her children were there to greet her, Roger Moore and Alain Delon. Hubert de Givenchy and UNICEF, of which she was ambassador for Africa and Latin America. Soon after, his son Sean founded it Audrey Hepburn Children’s Fund.

Icon it was already… 20

