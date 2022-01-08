Audrey Hepburn, Lily Collins fans protest the choice of Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara will play Audrey Hepburn in the biopic directed by Luca Guadagnino for Apple TV +, which will tell the life of the movie star. The decision was not received positively by all. According to some fans, the choice should have fallen on Lily Collins, huge Hepburn fan and quite similar.

Fans are wondering if the exclusion of Lily Collins and the choice of Rooney Mara is not due to a too stereotyped vision of the latter after her participation in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. On social media users remember that the actress in the past has faced several extremely different roles and in their opinion the choice for Guadagnino’s film should have fallen on her.

Among other things, Lily Collins is currently married to Rooney Mara’s ex-boyfriend, director Charlie McDowell.

A fan in particular points out how Kristen Stewart was a criticized choice for the role of Lady Diana in the film Spencer, only to later deny everyone with a great performance.

Daughter of famous singer Phil Collins, Lily Collins has several years of experience in the entertainment world, both as a model and as an actress. She stars in Shadowhunters after her debut on The Blind Side, and plays the role of Snow White in Tarsem Singh’s film alongside Julia Roberts. He stars in the romantic comedy Write Me Again and Warren Beatty’s The Exception to the Rule. She also participates in Bong Joon-ho’s Okja and plays the girlfriend of serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, in the film presented at Sundance 2019.

