Audrina Patridge recalled the moment Leonardo DiCaprio tried to flirt with her

audrina patridgewho is an American actress and model, recalled the time she flew to Las Vegas to attend a prince’s birthday party, when she caught the attention of Leonardo Dicaprio at a later celebration at a nearby club.

Although for many women this could mean the realization of a dream, the former ‘Hills’ star considers the idea of ​​accepting his invitation to sit with him and his guests. too “intimidating“.

In her new memoir ‘Choices: To the Hills and Back Again’, the interpreter assured: “I was there with some of my co-stars from the movie ‘Sorority Row’, as well as with Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greenand even with Leonardo DiCaprio… A waiter approached me [en el club] and told me that Leo wanted to buy me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table and he was surrounded by supermodels. He was intimidating.”

Audrina said she would come to their table, but she never did, so Leonardo ended up approaching her to introduce himself.

This is how he described it: “I told him I knew who he was, obviously, and we chatted for a bit.. He asked for my phone number and we texted each other after the trip to Vegas., but we never got anywhere“.

Watch the interview here

Even if they had dated, the 37-year-old star believes the busy work schedule she had back then as the star of the reality show, ‘The Hills,’ and the “paparazzi attention” they would have made “very difficult for something to work” with the ‘Titanic’ actor, because he is “very private”.

But Leo has not been the only one who has been impressed with the talent and intelligence of the actress. Audrina also claimed she turned down a proposal from ‘Entourage’ actor Kevin Connolly..

“The ‘Entourage’ boys were very famous then, and Kevin Connolly and Adrian Grenier always wanted to have a good time,” she wrote, claiming that Connolly was “a heartthrob to the ladies and super flirtatious.” Although he assured that he talked with her “and tried to make plans a couple of times”, she “was not interested in him”.

