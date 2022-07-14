Health

Augmented reality: medical students perform simulations with holographic patients | TECHNOLOGY

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Medical students at the University of Cambridge have a new mixed-reality training system called holoscenarios to replace actors in simulations, Reuters reports.

The new training system has been developed by Cambridge University Hospital and Los Angeles-based technology company GigXR, serving as a platform for students to study with 3D patients.

This reality allows students to assess patients’ symptoms and decide how best to treat them, without setting foot inside a hospital. All students can access these patients via the internet and it also serves to train other doctors.

READ ALSO: Apple prepares new device with augmented reality

Arun Gupta, director of postgraduate education at Cambridge University Hospitals, explained that “a holographic form of an asthma patient is being tested in such a way that if you treat it in the right way the patient will get better, if not if so, the patient will deteriorate.”

In this version, the instructor can change a patient’s response or enter complications in real timethis in order that students have a better response capacity.

GDA / Weather / Colombia

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

How to relieve bad mood, anxiety and depression? 15 minutes of daily exercise are enough – Eme – 07/14/2022

45 mins ago

SDG.3 More than half of Top Employers companies have apps for employee well-being

56 mins ago

There is a peak diagnosis of myeloid leukemia in January

3 hours ago

Research is starting point for new treatments against psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button