Medical students at the University of Cambridge have a new mixed-reality training system called holoscenarios to replace actors in simulations, Reuters reports.

The new training system has been developed by Cambridge University Hospital and Los Angeles-based technology technology company GigXR, serving as a platform for students to study with 3D patients.

This reality allows students to assess patients’ symptoms and decide how best to treat them, without setting foot inside a hospital.



All students can access these patients via the internet and it also serves to train other doctors.

Arun Gupta, director of postgraduate education at Cambridge University Hospitals, explained that “a holographic form of an asthma patient is being tested in such a way that if you treat it in the right way the patient will get better, if not if so, the patient will deteriorate.”

In this version, the instructor can change a patient’s response or enter complications in real timethis in order that students have a better response capacity.

More news

‘The order is to keep selling’: Apple traders

Nostalgia for playing ‘culebrita’? Nokia returns with some of its classics