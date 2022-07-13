Augmented Reality: Medical Students Use Holographic Patients – News Technology – Technology
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
This is a new mixed reality training system called holoscenarios.
This is a new mixed reality training system called holoscenarios.
Medical students at the University of Cambridge use technology.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 12, 2022, 08:11 PM
Medical students at the University of Cambridge have a new mixed-reality training system called holoscenarios to replace actors in simulations, Reuters reports.
The new training system has been developed by Cambridge University Hospital and Los Angeles-based technology technology company GigXR, serving as a platform for students to study with 3D patients.
This reality allows students to assess patients’ symptoms and decide how best to treat them, without setting foot inside a hospital.
All students can access these patients via the internet and it also serves to train other doctors.
Arun Gupta, director of postgraduate education at Cambridge University Hospitals, explained that “a holographic form of an asthma patient is being tested in such a way that if you treat it in the right way the patient will get better, if not if so, the patient will deteriorate.”
In this version, the instructor can change a patient’s response or enter complications in real timethis in order that students have a better response capacity.
More news
‘The order is to keep selling’: Apple traders
Nostalgia for playing ‘culebrita’? Nokia returns with some of its classics
July 12, 2022, 08:11 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.