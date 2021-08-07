August 13 the actor at the S. Giovanni Park

Even though he was born and lives in Rome, Elio Germano has never broken the link with Molise, land of origin of the parents who live in Duronia. A few days ago the actor also mixed with the participants of ‘Cammina Molise’, the event that his father Giovanni has been organizing for years, to cover the last part of the journey: Campodipietra-San Giovanni in Galdo.

Own Giovanni Germano, on the occasion of the press conference to present the 27th edition of the initiative, remarked how far his son – an absolute talent of the Italian cinema scene, winner of many international prizes and awards (David di Donatello, the Silver Bear) – is far from a certain snobbish attitude that sometimes characterizes artists. Elio Germano, that he will turn 41 on 25 September is anything but: was defined an “antidivo” from Republic. He is a great lover of Molise, so much so that “often it is here”Revealed the father. “He is very attached to his land, that is Molise “. In 2016 he became ambassador of Molise. Two years later he was awarded at Casacalenda, as part of the ‘Molise Cinema’ event.

That’s why the participation in the film festival dedicated to him and which will take place in Campobasso, in Parco San Giovanni, it almost seems like a natural outlet.

The presence of Elio Germano in the capital, already announced a few days ago by the Municipality of Campobasso as part of the events of the summer bill, is confirmed today by the promoters of the three days dedicated to the interpreter of ‘Romanzo criminale’, ‘Suburra’, ‘Il young fabulous’, ‘Nine’, ‘Francesco’s dream’, ‘Diaz’, ‘Favolacce’ (just to name a few). Without forgetting ‘You broke us dad’, the debut film on the big screen. He was only 12 years old.

We are talking about “a special event”, underline by the association ‘Il Molise di mezzo’. The actor will be present at the final evening (13 August) which will begin at 8pm. 500 places are available and the Green Pass will be required to participate. Germano will be awarded by the institutions, then it will be screened ‘I wanted to hide‘by Giorgio Rights, a film about the life of the painter Ligabue, his childhood, health problems and his rebirth in art. The film in which Germano gives proof of great interpretation tells the discomfort, the marginalization, the redemption and the beauty of art within a magnificent photograph of the Emilian natural landscapes.

In the end, after the film he will talk with the writer Paolo Di Paolo and with the public, in the presence of the artistic director of MoliseCinema Federico Pommier.

“Given the important national and international awards received by Elio Germano in recent years – they explain – it is important to introduce the actor, his artistic activity and its cinematography to a wider audience in the capital and in the region of origin. The film event will be an opportunity to give a significant recognition to Elio Germano by the Molise public and by the regional institutions “.

“Films with Elio Germano always have a sensitive, reflective, sometimes even poetic gaze on the social world, people’s lives, the human soul and sometimes on problematic situations and psychological and social discomfort. Films are a good opportunity to reflect on these issues ”, they always add from the association.

There will be two other evenings dedicated to the actor: on 11 August at 8 pm the review will start with the official presentation with the artistic director of Rocciamorgia Antonio Seibusi, professor Fridanna Maricchiolo (Roma Tre University), the mayor Roberto Gravina, l ‘councilor for culture Paola Felice. There will also be Salvatore Di Lalla (MoliseCinema), Giovanni Germano (father of Elio Germano and founder of the association La Terra Walks, Molise!) And actor Stefano Sabelli (TeatriMolisani -Teatro del Loto).

First of the three films in programming, ‘I am Storm’ by Daniele Lucchetti, which will be screened on 11 August. While August 12 will be the turn of ‘Bad Tales‘by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo. “The three screenings, which will begin at 9 pm, will be preceded by an introduction to the film, through meetings with experts on the subject addressed from time to time, such as university professors, professionals, writers, journalists, including Antonio Pascale, coordinated by the teacher Fridanna Maricchiolo ”.

The film festival is sponsored and supported by the Municipality of Campobasso, the Molise Region and the University of Roma Tre, in collaboration with MoliseCinema, La Terra-Walks Association, Molise! and TeatriMolisani- Teatro Del Loto.

To be able to participate it is mandatory to have the Green Pass or negative buffer, except for children under 12 years and for exempt individuals with medical certification.

Reservations will be possible starting from 9 August from 12 noon on the dedicated platform in the manner that will be communicated on the official Facebook page ‘Il Molise di Mezzo’.