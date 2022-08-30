August 28 at Rock en Seine: a highly anticipated Stromae

A program of August 28 rather varied with in particular The Parcels, FKJ, Aurora, Friday-on-sea. But the long-awaited artist on the Main Stage was none other than Stromae.

So ends Rock en Seine

The most notable performers on the day were The Parcels and Stromae, who closed the final day of the festival in the evening. The energetic members of the Parcels, vintage looks and bowl cuts, played their most notable songs: Tieduprightnow, Overnight, Somethinggreater, with a bonus cover of Lykke Li’s hit, I follow rivers. A music with funk accents, a pop without headache well conducive to a moment of relaxation.

But the most anticipated of this edition was the artist Stromae, the opportunity to perform the titles of his new opus, Multitude, released almost ten years later Square root – who at the time had already set the bar very high. After a long absence, he is back in force. It’s also with the title Unbeaten that he begins the concert, which is intended to be determined and encouraging: Stromae means that he is always on his feet, always ready to fight. Especially wearing her macaroons.

Stromae in concert: at the top of his game

In addition, Stromae’s concerts never disappoint, once again perfecting a real staging: at the level of the management, of the scenic energy that it releases. The choreographies he dances are neat and marry the aesthetics of the music. He also puts on the actor’s hat, knowing how to interact with the public and make them laugh. He interprets different roles, in particular with sons of joy which alternates three points of view: that of the client of the prostitute, of a policeman, and of the “son of a bitch”. He becomes the immobile wax figure of the clip of Papaoutaia man slumped on his sofa during Bad day.

The pieces are linked implacably for at least 1h30, moving the crowd or moving it. More than a musical show, Stromae knows through its texts to approach important but sometimes too hidden subjects. In this latest album, the themes of fatherhood, couple stories, precarious workers, loneliness and even depression follow one another. His songs are dedicated to the invisible, to everyday situations that are made oddly taboo. But far from sticking to the novelties, the artist also performed his hits: Papaoutai, All the same, Great, the essentials of Square root, even theThen we dance of Cheese.

Let’s be honest, Stromae is a genius who knows how to travel between genres with his electro which borrows sounds from all continents, especially Afros and Asians (loneliness). But this Sunday evening’s Main Stage also explores a range of emotions in melodies that are sometimes catchy, sometimes dark (Hell), with the pessimism that we know from him – even with Then we dance. Anxiety goes up a notch with When it is, which tackles head-on the subject of the devastation that cancer causes in our lives, whose live interpretation is even more intense. He interprets it in his flesh, his choreography by mimicking the malice of metastases: enough to give chills.

It is thus his joys, his sorrows and his weariness that he shares with the public; also the upheaval of having a son in This is happiness. Stromae is a beast of the stage who reinterprets his tracks live in a new light. The conclusion is made on a more surprising element: finished the animations on screen, the instruments and lights, Stromae sings a cappella with his musicians the title My love, fruit of his collaboration with Camila Cabello. This concert makes us want to see how it will evolve artistically in the future, let’s hope that this evening will have been the opportunity to convince the most undecided.

Visual: Stromae. © Christophe Crenel