August Alsina, ex-lover of Jada Pinkett Smith, is preparing a book about his affair with the actress

Will Smith could face further public humiliation, as according to some media reports, Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-loverthe singer August Alsinait’s found negotiating a contract to write a book dealing with his extramarital affair with the actress.

the star of Girls Trip, 50, admitted a couple of years ago that had an affair with the musician, 29, while married to Will, who in recent days has been in world headlines due to the slap he gave comedian Chris Rock in the past Oscar delivery.

At the time, she called their affair a “brief entanglement,” which resulted in endless memes on social media.

Now according to the newspaper The Sun, August is about to sign a book deal. where he will talk about everything, from his career to his affair with Jada.

“august is preparing to sign a contract for a book a lot of money that will detail his romantic relationships with Jada”, An anonymous source told the outlet.

“He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied. august will go into detail about your time with Jade and will also talk about how he spent his time living in houses owned by Will when he was filming.

It is stated that the singer of “Let Me Hit That” wants to detail how it was to deal with the “aftermath” of the public admission of Jade. The publication says that “several publishers are interested in your story.”