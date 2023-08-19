August Boy Group member brand reputation ranking announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer engagement, media coverage, communication and community awareness rates of 716 boy group members using big data collected from July 19 to August 19.

BTS’s Jungkook topped the list for the second month in a row with a brand reputation index of 6,992,686, a 50.79% increase in his score since July. The top-ranking phrases in their keyword analysis included “billboard,” “seven” and “Spotify,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “congrats,” and “selected.” Jungkook’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 93.08 percent positive responses.

BTS’s Jimin moved up to second in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,429,960, a slight increase of 5.11% on his score from the previous month.

Astro’s Cha Eun Woo jumped to third place after seeing an impressive 120.68 percent increase in his Brand Reputation Index since July, bringing his total score to 4,120,171 for August.

BTS’ V retained its fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,909,040, showing a 55.96 percent increase in its score from the previous month.

Finally, Kang Daniel of Wanna One rounded out the top five with a Brand Reputation Index of 3,598,242 in August.

See this month’s Top 30 below!

BTS Jungkook jimin from bts Astro’s Cha Eun Woo V for BTS Kang Daniels of Wanna One NU’EST’s Hwang Minhyun and Wanna One EXO’s Baekhyun juyon from the boys bigbang g-dragon wanna one’s park ji hoon Joshua at seventeen bts’ suga jin from bts hyunje from the boys Super Junior’s Kyuhyun rm of bts bts j-hope Kim Jae Hwan of Wanna One kim sungkyu of infinity Mark from NCT Sungyeol of infinity Ren from NU’EST seventeen to june woohyun of infinity Yunho of TVXQ Sung Han Bin of ZeroBesone shiny key Mingyu of Seventeen dongwu of infinity Shinee’s Onu

