August Boy Group member brand reputation ranking announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer engagement, media coverage, communication and community awareness rates of 716 boy group members using big data collected from July 19 to August 19.

BTS’s Jungkook topped the list for the second month in a row with a brand reputation index of 6,992,686, a 50.79% increase in his score since July. The top-ranking phrases in their keyword analysis included “billboard,” “seven” and “Spotify,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “congrats,” and “selected.” Jungkook’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 93.08 percent positive responses.

BTS’s Jimin moved up to second in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,429,960, a slight increase of 5.11% on his score from the previous month.

Astro’s Cha Eun Woo jumped to third place after seeing an impressive 120.68 percent increase in his Brand Reputation Index since July, bringing his total score to 4,120,171 for August.

BTS’ V retained its fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,909,040, showing a 55.96 percent increase in its score from the previous month.

Finally, Kang Daniel of Wanna One rounded out the top five with a Brand Reputation Index of 3,598,242 in August.

See this month’s Top 30 below!

  1. BTS Jungkook
  2. jimin from bts
  3. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo
  4. V for BTS
  5. Kang Daniels of Wanna One
  6. NU’EST’s Hwang Minhyun and Wanna One
  7. EXO’s Baekhyun
  8. juyon from the boys
  9. bigbang g-dragon
  10. wanna one’s park ji hoon
  11. Joshua at seventeen
  12. bts’ suga
  13. jin from bts
  14. hyunje from the boys
  15. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  16. rm of bts
  17. bts j-hope
  18. Kim Jae Hwan of Wanna One
  19. kim sungkyu of infinity
  20. Mark from NCT
  21. Sungyeol of infinity
  22. Ren from NU’EST
  23. seventeen to june
  24. woohyun of infinity
  25. Yunho of TVXQ
  26. Sung Han Bin of ZeroBesone
  27. shiny key
  28. Mingyu of Seventeen
  29. dongwu of infinity
  30. Shinee’s Onu

