Augusta, a McDonald’s will be built in Corso Sicilia – La Gazzetta Augustana

Tweet Share

E-mail

AUGUSTA – The global brand “McDonald’s”Will arrive in Augusta, precisely in the Borgata, with restaurant, bar and drive-in service. You learn it from one council resolution approved yesterday by the Di Mare administration.

Last summer, the June 22, the Municipality published a notice concerning “expression of interest in the acquisition of technical-managerial solutions for the enhancement of the municipal property area “located in course Sicily, corner via Aldo Moro, that is, behind the Palajonio and in front of the carabinieri barracks, on an area of ​​6,280 square meters falling in zone “F” (“parts of the territory intended for equipment and systems of general interest”).

And thesingle instance received by the Municipality was that of the most famous fast food chain in the world, presented on September 15 through the Italian company “McDonald’s Developement Italy Llc” with operational headquarters in Assago (Milan), which will be the implementing company.

The project proposed by the company includes construction works and construction of activities of catering, external area and related appurtenant car parks, road construction works for internal viability with related underground services (lighting system, black and white sewerage, etc.), as well as refurbishment works green areas, areas intended for recreational activities with the construction of a golf course minibasketball. Once completed, the green and play areas and the internal roads will be returned to the Municipality, which will also be given the minibasketball field for assignment to a sports club with a specific announcement.

The manufactured with restaurant, bar and appliances that McDonald’s will build, will be granted by the Municipality for 30 years upon payment of an annual fee of 45 thousand euros plus VAT.

From the resolution of the council it is learned that in any case, before the signing of the agreement, the company is authorized to execute surveys geological and environmental in the area and that the stipulation itself is subject to the favorable outcome of these investigations.

(Cover photo: generic)















