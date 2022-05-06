Aulas did without a stroke of genius that made Messi famous

Zapping Goal! soccer club OL: top 10 of the best scorers in history

The arrival of Lionel Messi (34) in France unleashed passions last August. It was therefore necessary to pinch ourselves several times to understand that the one who is often described as the best player in history would now play in Ligue 1. PSG accomplished this small feat, even if the sequel was more complicated on a purely jock.

If the capital club has achieved this feat, it owes it in particular to the emergence of cryptocurrencies, which allows clubs to engage and monetize their supporters through the issuance and sale of fan tokens (digital tokens) and whose Messi is the ambassador. Alexandre Dreyfus, one of the pioneers in the matter, spread in L’Équipe by slipping a little confidence on… OL who dismissed him in the past!

“I am from Lyon, I had direct access to the one to whom it was necessary to speak, he revealed. Understanding and risk-taking were perhaps misjudged at the time. But it’s interesting to see the gap between the sports industry and innovation. I remember that when I started in 1995, we were afraid of the Internet. It’s a question of mentality, you have to focus on the good things that this technology can bring. »