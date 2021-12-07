Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison

The former leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, was sentenced to 4 years in prison by a Burmese court. The crimes committed are two: incitement to dissent by the population and violation of anti Covid measures.

Former president Win Myint was also sentenced to four years on the same charges, but both former leaders have not yet been taken to prison: first, the spokesman for the military junta explained, they will have to face other charges from the places where they currently found in the Burmese capital Naypyidaw. 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals overthrew her government in the early hours of February 1, ending Myanmar’s brief democratic interlude. The junta subsequently added a series of charges, including violation of the law on official secrets, corruption and electoral fraud: the former leader faces decades of jail if he is convicted for all that is charged to her.

Journalists were unable to attend the special court proceedings in the capital, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers were banned from speaking to the media. Since the day of the military coup, more than 1,300 people have been killed and more than 10,000 arrested in the course of a drastic crackdown on dissent according to estimates by a local NGO that keeps accounts based on testimonies and complaints from opponents.