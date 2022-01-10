Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another four years in prison

A Myanmar court on Monday sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi, the Burmese political leader under house arrest since the military coup in February, to four years in prison. Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted on three counts: violating import restrictions (illegally importing walkie-talkies), violating telecommunications law (using unlicensed walkie-talkies) and violating coronavirus restrictions. Last month, she was sentenced to another four years, two for sedition and two for violating coronavirus restrictions during the election campaign.

Monday’s sentence was expected: since the coup d’état last February, the Burmese army has established a military dictatorship, limited many freedoms and taken control of the judicial system. Monday’s sentencing concerns only part of Suu Kyi’s trial: the judges have yet to comment on the crimes of corruption and violation of state secrets. In all, Suu Kyi faces a sentence of over 100 years in prison.

