Aupetit: lost in love but for Christ

In the farewell Mass celebrated in the church of Saint-Sulpice, the archbishop emeritus of Paris thanked the faithful and invited them to unity, replying to the statements published in the Paris Match magazine

VATICAN NEWS

“A journalist wrote: ‘The archbishop of Paris got lost for love’, but he forgot the end of the sentence. The complete sentence is: ‘The archbishop of Paris got lost for love of Christ'”. In a passage of the homily, accompanied by the applause of the two thousand faithful present in the church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris, Monsignor Aupetit replied to the accusations made to him by Paris Match in an article of the 8 December course, reaffirming the profound meaning of his vocation: “Yesterday I lost my life for Christ’s sake when I entered the seminary. Today I lost my life for Christ’s sake. Tomorrow I will lose my life again for love of Christ “, because” we must run the risk of loving, like Jesus “.











The applause for Monsignor Aupetit – head of the Parisian archdiocese for four years until last December 2 when the Pope accepted his resignation – began as soon as he entered the church aisle. The prelate shared his sentiments and thanked the faithful for their affection, reiterating the invitation to unity already expressed in the farewell letter written a few days ago. “I am concerned about unity beyond the differences we may have. I leave you today with gratitude, with the celebration of the Eucharist that brings us all together, whatever our age and condition”.

“Love is a permanent risk

During his homily, Monsignor Aupetit highlighted the “clarity of the Lord on the human condition” in relation to the “permanent frustration of our humanity”. “It is true, he noted, that people often try to please people, especially when it comes to winning their votes, as, for example, he indicated, the scenario of the next presidential elections makes it clear. But Christ, the prelate said, is not a politician, “Jesus is free”. Free of the freedom of his relationship of love with the Father and free for the salvation of humanity, free from the passing glory that his contemporaries could offer him. However, he continued, “love makes take risks “and Jesus took them by eating with sinners or by allowing a woman with a dubious reputation to have her feet washed. But why, the archbishop emeritus of Paris asked himself, did Jesus take those risks? To save those people, because “love is a permanent risk” and because “if we remain barricaded in principles of spiritual precautions, the question will be if we really love, if we still love Jesus”.

Follow the divine alphabet

Monsignor Aupetit then invited the faithful to follow “the divine alphabet”, “the alphabet of love”. From the first letters – with love for oneself, parents, friends – to the final letters. The letter “Z”, he observed, “I believe it consists in loving one’s enemies as Jesus says” and “in the face of injustice, there is no other remedy than to go to the letter Z”.

The event that led to the resignation of Monsignor Aupetit and the appointment of Archbishop Georges Pontier as apostolic administrator vacant seat et ad nutum Sanctæ Sedis in Paris began on 23 November with the publication of an article in the French weekly Le Point, which criticized the management of the archdiocese by the prelate and highlighted some aspects of his private life, in particular the alleged relationship with a woman at times of his ministry as vicar general. The prelate had rejected the accusations in an interview with Radio Notre Dame, asserting among other things that those who knew him at the time and shared his daily life, could “certainly testify that I did not lead a double life as the article suggests. ”, And concluding that he wants to put his life back” in the hands of the Lord “:” May he allow me to serve him every day in my brothers “.