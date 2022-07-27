Aura Garrido and Mario Casas and other famous couples that nobody saw coming

They are dating! The protagonists of ‘El Inocente’ have already been described as “the fashionable couple of the summer”, but it has been a great surprise for most. As in his day it happened with these other popular couples.

The courtship of Mario Casas (36) and Aura Garrido (33) has been one of the star news in recent days. The popular gossip magazine Hello! He photographed the young performers kissing on the street in a well-known Madrid municipality, very close to the actor’s house, thus confirming a romance that no one knew anything about. The relationship between the actor and the actress has been described as “the fashionable couple of the summer” and, although it is unknown how long they have been together, it is believed that theirs would begin to take shape after the filming of The innocent, the series based on the Harlan Coben’s work of the same name that they both starred in for Netflix and that premiered a few months ago on the streaming platform. Before sharing the limelight in The innocentin which Casas and Garrido played a couple with quite a few secrets, the interpreters had already met under Álex de la Iglesia, since both were part of the filmmaker’s famous film The bar. It is not the first time that Mario Casas begins a relationship with a colleague. Among the actor’s known girlfriends, such well-known names as Blanca Suárez, María Valverde or Berta Vázquez stand out, while, on the contrary, Aura Garrido’s love life had been quite unknown to date. Striking for the unexpected, the relationship between Aura Garrido and Mario Casas has become one of the most commented topics of the moment, but it is not the only time that we have been surprised by a courtship between stars that we did not see coming. Do you remember these couples?

Aura Garrido and Mario Casas

Netflix

They have become the star couple of the summer, but, until they began to be seen together, no one had related to mario houses Y Aura Garrido. The thirtysomething couple has known each other for a long time, although they recently starred together in the successful Netflix series The innocent, adaptation of the play of the same name by Harlan Coben. Previously, Casas and Garrido had coincided under Álex de la Iglesia in the film El Bar.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Instagram

Tom Holland and Zendaya met in 2016 during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming and, although from the first moment they showed that there was a great complicity between them that led many to think that there was something more, the young interpreters diminished theirs , and had relationships with other couples, until last summer of 2021, in which they were caught kissing. With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya had ceased to be a secret and the couple is 100% in front of and behind the cameras.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate

Instagram

The relationship between Chris Evans, the one in charge of interpreting Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the comic Jenny Slate was quite unexpected in its day. They met at a test for the film An exceptional gift (2017) in 2015 and what began as a script reading to check the chemistry that existed between them ended up becoming a very real relationship. They are no longer together, but their breakup was most amicable.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Amazon Prime Video

An extremely famous Hollywood star like Ben Affleck and a Hispanic-Cuban actress, Ana de Armas, who in Spain we have a lot of love for and have not forgotten as one of the great protagonists of El Internado. Of course, it’s not surprising that they ended up totally smitten with each other, but the relationship was bound to surprise us. They met on the set of Deep Waters and had an intense relationship, they were photographed ad nauseam and then they broke up.

Alejandra Onieva and Sebastian Stan

Instagram

It’s not so strange that it happens, but relationships between Hollywood stars and national performers always have an extra wow factor, that’s the reality. The actress of High Seas, The Secret of Old Bridge and Presumed Guilty Alejandra Onieva spent time dating actor Sebastian Stan, main character of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Pam and Tommy. Both shared a lot of images together on social networks and enjoyed their love despite the distance, but not long ago a breakup that had been rumored for a long time was confirmed.

Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke

FOX/HBO

In its day it was already commented that they did not hit much, but the truth is that the leading actress of Game of Thrones and the creator of Family Guy surprised many with their courtship in 2012. They barely lasted six months together and it seems that theirs ended by distance, although they got along really well. Interestingly, the actress shared in an interview with Glamor that she, during that period, received a lot of relationship advice from her that she hadn’t asked for.

Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco

It was also fleeting, but absolutely sound. Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill surprised us all with their courtship in 2013, when the actress was sweeping as Penny in the successful comedy The Big Bang Theory and the now protagonist of The Witcher played Superman in The Man of Steel. The relationship did not last long, as Cuoco later assured, because the press began to harass them relentlessly. However, the interpreter would not take long to meet her first husband and marry shortly after, so hers with Cavill was more of a romance than anything else.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston

Just two weeks after confirming the breakup of pop singer Taylor Swift with her ex-boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris, the news broke: She was dating Tom Hiddleston, the person in charge of playing Loki in the Marvel Thor franchise, and a host of other well-known papers. The couple, who didn’t seem to have much in common right off the bat and were roughly a decade apart in age, were surprising overall, though they didn’t last long either.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Instagram

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles surprised many with their unexpected romance in 2021. Wilde, 36, had just broken off her nine-year engagement and two children together with Jason Sudeikis when she started dating the famous singer, 27. She I was directing him in his second job as a director on a feature film, Don’t worry my dear, they liked each other and started dating.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Instagram

The super famous Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have become the couple that everyone talks about. They met during a visit by the “celebrity” to the famous Saturday Night Live program and they fell in love. At first they wanted to wear theirs with the utmost discretion, but now it is not difficult to see them sharing their love on social networks.