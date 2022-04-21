Aureal, in Nola (Naples) comes the aesthetic medicine with high technological innovation

Listen to the audio version of the article

Technology and aesthetic medicine. This is the combination on which Aureal, the leading brand in the medical beauty sector of Be You, a start-up recognized as “innovative” by the Ministry of Economic Development, which inaugurates today in Nola, in the province of Naples, an aesthetic medical center that promotes non-invasive treatments with specialized health personnel for each specific problem.

Aureal’s approach is characterized by a complete document digitization and by the presence of latest generation technological devices in each macro area of ​​aesthetic medicine (face, body, laser), certified by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). The centre’s method is based on 3D scanning and reconstruction, Iac technology ((Instant Automatic Certification) and Dataware house.

The patient is offered an initial diagnostic evaluation with 3D scanning and reconstruction software of their face, thanks to a dedicated technology for the exclusive use of the doctor to provide a scientific analysis of the possible specific aging processes of the skin. The data is collected by an app that allows the patient to always access their information and the defined therapeutic steps. The system allows you to analyze the characteristics of the skin of the face so as to provide the doctor with the information necessary for choosing the most suitable treatment. The medical history and diagnosis information are entered in a digital medical record that is always traceable and accessible by the patient and doctor. This allows an evaluation of the personalized medical procedure and the safety of all treatments, thanks to the complete traceability of each therapeutic step.

The use of Iac technology for the legal certification of images, patented at international level, allows to guarantee the authenticity of a shot with the impossibility of future tampering. It is a solution used to guarantee the veracity of the results obtained to those who view post-treatment photos, as a guarantee of effectiveness and to testify the progress in the medical record. All the data and information of each medical session, then anamnesis and diagnosis, are entered in a Dataware house that acquires the predefined objectives to be achieved at the end of the treatment cycle so that the specialist can define the overall strategy to be adopted following the results achieved.

If the patient needs more sessions during the treatment, these do not impact on the total cost defined upstream; the technological reliability of the medical history machinery is high enough to allow the medical center to bear the risk. In this way, the doctor can, with the support of the machine, make an even more accurate definition of the number of sessions, of the modulations of use of the machine or of any other support therapies.