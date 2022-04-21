Health

Aureal, in Nola (Naples) comes the aesthetic medicine with high technological innovation

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Technology and aesthetic medicine. This is the combination on which Aureal, the leading brand in the medical beauty sector of Be You, a start-up recognized as “innovative” by the Ministry of Economic Development, which inaugurates today in Nola, in the province of Naples, an aesthetic medical center that promotes non-invasive treatments with specialized health personnel for each specific problem.

Aureal’s approach is characterized by a complete document digitization and by the presence of latest generation technological devices in each macro area of ​​aesthetic medicine (face, body, laser), certified by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). The centre’s method is based on 3D scanning and reconstruction, Iac technology ((Instant Automatic Certification) and Dataware house.

The patient is offered an initial diagnostic evaluation with 3D scanning and reconstruction software of their face, thanks to a dedicated technology for the exclusive use of the doctor to provide a scientific analysis of the possible specific aging processes of the skin. The data is collected by an app that allows the patient to always access their information and the defined therapeutic steps. The system allows you to analyze the characteristics of the skin of the face so as to provide the doctor with the information necessary for choosing the most suitable treatment. The medical history and diagnosis information are entered in a digital medical record that is always traceable and accessible by the patient and doctor. This allows an evaluation of the personalized medical procedure and the safety of all treatments, thanks to the complete traceability of each therapeutic step.

The use of Iac technology for the legal certification of images, patented at international level, allows to guarantee the authenticity of a shot with the impossibility of future tampering. It is a solution used to guarantee the veracity of the results obtained to those who view post-treatment photos, as a guarantee of effectiveness and to testify the progress in the medical record. All the data and information of each medical session, then anamnesis and diagnosis, are entered in a Dataware house that acquires the predefined objectives to be achieved at the end of the treatment cycle so that the specialist can define the overall strategy to be adopted following the results achieved.

Find out more

If the patient needs more sessions during the treatment, these do not impact on the total cost defined upstream; the technological reliability of the medical history machinery is high enough to allow the medical center to bear the risk. In this way, the doctor can, with the support of the machine, make an even more accurate definition of the number of sessions, of the modulations of use of the machine or of any other support therapies.

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Mattarella, in the protection of health there are differences between men and women – Health

7 mins ago

Moderna presents its “bivalent” vaccine to be used as a booster against Covid- Corriere.it

19 mins ago

Coronavirus. The Paxlovid antiviral against Covid will soon be available free of charge in pharmacies on a prescription from the general practitioner.

31 mins ago

Covid record: sick for 505 days before dying. “This is how the variants are born”

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button