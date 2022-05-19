Aurelio Casillas returns from the dead in ‘The Lord of the Skies’

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises presented its fiction and alternative programming offer for the 2022-23 season, and the news that everyone wanted to see finally arrived: Aurelio Casillas will be back in the eighth season of the series ‘The Lord of the heavens‘.

With the classic “Arre!” of his character, Raphael Amaya He shared the good news through his Instagram account. “Aurelio Casillas returns from the dead because millions of you asked for it. The Lord of the Skies 8, a preview of what’s to come!” Wrote the 45-year-old Mexican actor who, without a doubt, has become one of the public’s favorite stars, thanks to this outstanding role.

‘The Lord of the Skies 8’ brings back Rafael Amaya in the role of Aurelio Casillas. Telemundo

Last December, Amaya revealed that, on a personal level, he too has been reborn, and spoke openly about his new life.

Watch the video at the beginning of the note and find out more details about ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, and be sure to watch the explosive preview of this great Telemundo production.

