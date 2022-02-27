Aurinegra thrashing! With a brace from Rocca and another from Bernárdez, Vargas’ Real España erases H. Progreso at Morazán

2022-02-26

With the seal of the house, Royal Spain he thrashed again in the hands of Hector Vargaswhich premiered at the Morazán stadium with a resounding 3-0 victory against Honduran Progressby the date 7 of Closure 2022.

The aurinegro team did not have to do much to seal their third consecutive victory, as they had the fortune to play with one more man for almost the entire match, as well as being effective in attack. The match began intensely from the flanks, where the game originated mostly in the first half, since it was from a cross from the side that the penalty came in the 12th minute, after a childish push from Alberto Paredes to Ramiro Roccawho in the execution deceived the goalkeeper Andres Salazar throwing the ball to the right side.

On the next play (15′), the rice growers had an unbeatable opportunity at the feet of Erick Andino, who missed under the frame after a poor shot at the hands of Luis “Buba” López. At 21′, the central Walls he made a mistake again and this time it was expensive: he committed an excessive foul behind Rocca and referee Nelson Salgado did not hesitate to expel him. What the progreseño did did not take long to take its toll on those of John Jairus Lopezwell at 28′ an inspired Kevin Alvarez sent a cross that crossed the area, Victor Arauz he stopped her, but only so that the Argentine Rocca He pushed her and thus converted the eighth goal in seven games, in addition to the 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Despite the disadvantage, the visit was not discouraged and took the initiative of the game, as it began to dominate the times of the match and demanded, on several occasions, the aurinegro goalkeeper Buba Lopezwhich at the start of the complement took a key shot at selvin guevara to stand firm in the game. Moments later, a ball from the center caused a robbery from the side Alvarezwho, in his cunning, attended the unmarked Carlos Bernardezwho stopped it and from the half moon made a withering shot to sentence the game, make it 3-0, and respond to the confidence of the coach Vargaswhich has given him ownership since his arrival.

What came next was pure formality. Rocca was able to score his hat-trick, but Salazar he was denied before his exit in the last quarter of the game. The Honduras I didn’t want to play anymore, because the DT Lopez He even claimed when discount minutes were added, arguing that the game was already lost. That was how the Machinewhich started with four losses in a row and a change of coach on top of it, reached nine units after three wins in a row, and is thus positioned on the podium of the National League.

The next meeting of the aurinegro will be on Wednesday at home against the Wolves; Progressives, who have the same units, receive Victoria. – FILE – LINEUPS Royal Spain: Luis Lopez; Kevin Álvarez, Devron García, Getsel Montes, Franklin Flores (yellow); Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez (yellow), Júnior Lacayo, Jhow Benavídez; Ramiro Rocca (yellow), Carlos Bernárdez. CHANGES: 46′ Gerson Chávez for Alejandro Reyes, 61′ Júnior Lacayo and Carlos Bernárdez for Ezequiel Denis and Yeison Mejía, 69′ Jhow Benavídez for Miguel Carrasco, 80′ Ramiro Rocca for Omar Rosas. GOALS: Ramiro Rocca 14′ and 28′, Carlos Bernárdez 51′. Honduras Progress: Andres Salazar; Víctor Aráuz, Obel Pérez, Alberto Paredes (RED), Dixon Ramírez (yellow); Tomás Soto, Edwin Maldonado (yellow), Selvin Guevara, Cristian Sacaza (yellow), Erick Andino (yellow), Leslie Heraldez.