Auronplay will be at Evening 2 and closes the poker of kings

Boxing Evening 2 is considered one of the largest face-to-face events ever mounted around Twitch due to how it is presented both in guests and in live spectators, scenery, performances and spectacle, but the true point of connection is the appearance of the four big content creators after official confirmation from Auronplay and Biyin.

The impact of Evening 2 has been increasing the hype for weeks with chilling figures in the run-up to the event from the press conference to the weigh-in, but for some the real public debate was in the presence of the fourth ace up the sleeve, because Auronplay does not usually lend itself to be at these events face to face although now the film seems to change the script.

The famous Catalan streamer has been in the spotlight of the community for months just out of simple curiosity to know if he will be in person at Evening 2, and everything indicates that it will be so after Instagram has revealed the big surprise, which both he and Biyin they are already in Barcelona ready for the red carpet.

In the last hours, the host of the Avenida Palace Hotel restaurant, Jesús Botafumeiro, uploaded a publication to social networks as usual every time a celebrity visits his house and on this occasion the group joined Auronplay, Biyin, Rubius, Ibai, Carola, Axozer and Komanche among others. This is the definitive clue to understand that the couple has traveled to Barcelona to be in person at the Palau Olímpic in Badalona, ​​so everything points to the poker of kings.

Beyond the online events in a multitude of series, it seems that the presence of Auronplay will allow the four great Spanish streamers to come together for the first time in a long time for an in-person event, so that both Auron and Rubius, Ibai and Grefg will join forces. beyond the great names of Latin America that will be in La Velada 2.

Interestingly, the image of the restaurant exemplifies the friendship between others and for Jesús Botafumeiro it is one more of many in recent months, as personalities such as Emma Watson, Neymar, Serrat, Aubameyang, Ava Max, Carmen Machi or others have passed through his restaurant this year alone. Paz Padilla among others.

The appearance of Auronplay could be imagined taking into account that he has been talking about Evening 2 for quite some time, both with the predictions and the event itself, so it awaits him in the front row along with the great content creators, as he himself has commented. Ibai Llanos.