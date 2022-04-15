Aurora Cárdenas, alleged new girlfriend of Christian Nodal, boasts millionaire mansions

Aurora Cárdenas, the supposed new conquest of Christian Nodal, is dedicated to the sale of mansions.

The Mexican Aurora Cardenaswho in the last hours has been related to Christian Nodal after what were seen together at the Tabasco airportis a successful businesswoman in the real estate sector and thus presumes it through her social networks.

Through various publications, the beautiful real estate investment advisor has led us to discover some of the properties that she has in her possession to be offered for rent or for sale.

The properties that interest him are those that leave him very high commissions, so he does not accept any property, but only those that are aimed at most powerful men and women in Mexico and the world.

He showed off one of those exclusive residences to us during the month of March and did so while taking a dip in its infinity pool, contemplating the majesty of the ocean in the distance and walking through its enormous rooms.

“I did it for you. Holidays just around the corner. Live the experience ”, was the text with which Aurora accompanied her publication.

She previously shared a photo gallery of a vacation villa with room for up to 12 people. The property, which is distributed over three floors, has six bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, terrace, two swimming pools, ocean view, elevator, among other rooms and amenities.

As well as those residences, the talented entrepreneur has several more with similar characteristics, which allows her to give herself the life of luxury that she boasts on her Instagram account.

In addition to having authentic mansions in her hands, the CEO of ‘I did it for you’ also promotes the rental of beautiful houseboats, just as she did, in December of last year, when she announced a yacht with a maximum capacity of 15 people , which consists of two cabins, a full kitchen, three rooms and a panoramic roof.

Before venturing into home sales, Aurora was part of Televisa Deportes with the “Ponte Fit” section.

So far, neither of them has talked about the type of relationship they have, if they are a couple, if they are friends, if they are getting to know each other or if they simply have a business relationship, so we will have to be attentive to the news that arises in the following days.

