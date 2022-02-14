Aurora Ramazzotti, the complicity with Goffredo that we like so much

A couple that makes to dream: Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza they have been together for five years now and theirs love proceeds at full speed. Their complicity also manages to emerge from the photos that the two publish on the social networks from which the deep feeling that binds thembut also that desire to have fun together which is one of the secrets to keep the relationship with your partner alive.

And so they showed themselves once again on Instagram: together, happy, at a theme party.

Aurora Ramazzotti, fun and complicity with Goffredo

Fun, the genuine and carefree one we all need, complicity the one that binds to loved ones. Aurora and Goffredo appear as one spectacular couplenot only because they are the mirror of a true and profound relationship, but for their spontaneity and for the sincerity that emerges when you see them together.

In the latest photos published by Aurora, the two are at a themed party and did not miss the perfect outfit. In fact, they seem to come right out of The Wolf of Wall Street, Martin Scorsese’s film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The film is dated 2014 and is the adaptation of the autobiography The Wolf of Wall Street.

Perfect dress code for both. Aurora wore a turquoise mini dress and Goffredo a white polo shirt over khakis, and for her perfectly themed and super colorful make-up. A beautiful couple having fun together showing us the secret of a love story that works: that complicity that we like so much and that Aurora is not afraid to show, differently from mum Michelle Hunziker that on private life reduces communication to a minimum. Even during the wedding with Tomaso Trussardi, the photos posted together were few and aimed at special moments.

Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza, their story

Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza are together for five years. In January the two celebrated their anniversary and Aurora shared a beautiful illustration that told the beginning of her love story. He too did not miss a special message, publishing a shot together that immortalized them happy. She was portrayed as she laughs looking at the camera and he as he pokes her a kiss on her cheek.

Little ones special moments that the two share with fanssigns of a beautiful love that makes us dream and that we like so much, thanks to their spontaneous beauty.

One of the love stories that you like best and that is able to excite, managing to overcome the barrier of a screen and get straight to the hearts of the many fans who follow them with affection.

Ironic, funny, spontaneousbut without neglecting that just the right amount of romance that makes your heart beat faster, Aurora and Goffredo have gone through many important moments together. From the most beautiful ones, accompanied by sweet dedications (just think of the one for last year’s 4 years of love), to the pandemic with the lockdown, up to rumors of crisis between the two boyfriends, who were denied by Aurora with a post on Instagram in which, to paraphrase Vasco Rossi, he had written We are still here, eeeh already.

It seems that the two met thanks to their friend Sara Daniele, and from 2017 to today their love is more alive than ever. The shots together on vacation with Eros Ramazzotti prove it, but also those moments of complicity and fun that make them a real and beautiful couple.