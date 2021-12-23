Aurora Ramazzotti, the situation on her mental health: “I lost my balance”

Aurora Ramazzotti, the famous daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti, talks about her strange relationship with Christmas and reveals: “I lost my balance”

The beautiful Aurora Ramazzotti returns to be talked about. We have learned to know her and see her on the small screen since she was a child and today, who is now an established little woman, has actually followed in the footsteps of her parents making them proud of her, day after day.

Born on December 5, 1996, the beautiful Ramazzotti alternates between boyfriend, friends and work and seems to juggle very well. When was she born, Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti they had been engaged for a year, he had dedicated to the Swiss model “The best thing“ and to the little newborn he had dedicated “Aurora “ , two of his greatest hits.

Today Aurora, 2.2 million followers on Instagram , has been for years one of the truest and most authentic social exponents of body positivity . He always talks about his own skin problems and more than once she has shown herself unfiltered fighting with thousands of women against her insecurities and fears. But if this is the splendid Aurora that we all know and love, today it is told like never before. Aurora Ramazzotti confesses her strange relationship with Christmas

On her Instagram profile, where the famous presenter shares many contents of her daily life, today a very important detail has appeared. “Ask me everything“Aurora writes on her social stories, and among the many questions here is the one that made the young woman reflect a lot:”Have you always had a melancholy due to Christmas?“.

It is at this point that Aurora Ramazzotti unleashes herself and without any filter she says: “Clearly not. I developed it in adolescence, when I lost the equilibrium on which my certainties teetered. Initially, I blame my expectations. I had idyllic expectations due to the lost carefree and joy of childhood that I could never meet because, in fact, the little girl in me seemed more and more distant. “

The young woman then continues: “Little by little the sensation has become a fixed fee, like a gust of wind that arrives punctually every year at the first light hanging above. But I haven’t always been able to understand myself. Only recently did I get to understand why I felt this way, talking to people who shared the same malaise and who in turn felt comfort in the awareness of not being alone. “

He then concludes: ” Today for me it has all intensified because I know how many people suffer and how much it hurts to feel wrong because someone has decided that you have to feel a certain way. “