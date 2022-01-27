Aus Open, Berrettini already in “semi”: at dawn Sinner challenges Tsitsipas

RESULTS
“Australian Open”
Grand Slam
Melbourne, Australia
January 17 – 30, 2022
$ 54,200,000 – concrete
MALE SINGULAR
First round
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) b. (LL) Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 64 62 61
(25) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) b. Sam Querrey (USA) 75 63 63
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) b. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 61 64 64
(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) b. Brandon Nakashima (USA) 46 62 76 (5) 63
Kamil Majchrzak (POL) b. Andreas Seppi (ITA) 61 61 75
(32) Alex De Minaur (AUS) b. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 36 63 60 63
(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) b. (q) Joao Sousa (POR) 64 75 61
(15) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) b. Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 76 (2) 64 57 61
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) b. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 64 76 76 (0)
(5) Andrey Rublev (RUS) b. Gianluca Mager (ITA) 63 62 62
Second round
(25) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) b. Oscar Otte (GER) 26 62 63 61
(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) b. (wc) Stefan Kozlov (USA) 61 46 64 61
(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) b. Steve Johnson (USA) 62 64 63
Third round
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) b. (25) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 64 67 (8) 62 75
(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) b. (31) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 62 76 (3) 46 26 76 (5)
(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) b. (q) Taro Daniel (JPN) 64 16 63 61
Fourth round (eighths)
(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) b. (19) Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 75 76 (4) 64
(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) b. (32) Alex De Minaur (AUS) 76 (3) 63 64
Quarters
(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) b. (17) Gael Monfils (FRA) 64 64 36 36 62
(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) b. (11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) 63 64 62
Semifinals
(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) c. (6) Rafael Nadal (ESP) – Friday
DOUBLE MALE
First round
Roberto Carballes-Baena / Hugo Gaston (ESP / FRA) b. Stefano Travaglia / Laslo Djere (ITA / SRB) 63 62
(Alt) Daniel Altmaier / Thiago Monteiro (GER / BRA) b. Gianluca Mager / Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 46 64 76 (4)
Dominic Inglot / Neil Skupski (GBR) b. Andrea Vavassori / Tallon Griekspoor (ITA / NED) 46 63 64
Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini (ITA) b. Rafael Matos / Fernando Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (BRA) 64 64
Second round
Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini (ITA) b. (9) Ivan Dodig / Marcelo Melo (CRO / BRA) 76 (2) 63
Third round (eighths)
Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini (ITA) b. (8) Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares (GBR / BRA) 36 76 (7) 63
Quarters
(2) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury (USA / GBR) b. Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini (ITA) 63 62
