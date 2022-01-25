Auschwitz, gives the Nazi salute: arrested. She justifies herself: “It was a joke”

A 29-year-old woman from the Netherlands was arrested by the police for giving the Nazi salute in the former extermination camp of Auschwitz, in Poland, in front of the gate with the inscription “Arbeit macht frei”.

The woman wanted a “souvenir photo” of the visit to the concentration camp, the ultimate symbol of Nazi horror in the Second World War. So, in front of the entrance gate, she posed with her arm outstretched, imitating the greeting. “A bad joke,” tried to justify the woman who was on vacation with her husband, author of the photograph. A “joke” that could have cost her very dearly, considering that the crime of Nazi propaganda in Poland can lead to up to two years in prison. Instead, the woman managed to get away with paying a fine.

It is not the first time that the Polish police have found themselves having to deal with tourists who play similar behavior in front of the place that has become a symbol of the Nazi German genocide of 6 million European Jews, one million of whom died in the camp between 1940 and 1945, along with 100,000 other victims.

Last updated: Tuesday 25 January 2022, 15:38



