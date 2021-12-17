Ausilio: “Lukaku’s farewell was not expected. Renew? We are discussing “

The Nerazzurri ds star in a long interview with Sky Sport: “The situation was painted worse than it was reality, with Inzaghi it was all very fast”

After the brief preview of this afternoon (READ HERE), Sky Sport broadcasts the full interview to Piero Ausilio. Many are the issues addressed by the sporting director of Inter, divided between past, present and future.

THE SUMMER ‘MIRACLE’ – “It was possible through perseverance, work and the people who believed in this project from the beginning. Suning and Zhang arrived at Inter in 2016 and since then it has been a crescendo of players, coaches and management: I do not forget anyone. , not even the people with whom we started in difficulties. It all starts with the management of coaches like Pioli, like Spalletti who was the first to enter the Champions League. Then there was Conte’s two-year period that led to this success after a lot of time, thanks to the hard work of his staff and of all of us. And today we have a good design architect “.

LUKAKU’S FAREWELL – “Miracle no, there was a minimum of disorientation when Lukaku tells us he wants to leave, it was not expected. We knew that we would have to make a sacrifice on the market and Hakimi’s was organized and prepared because we were talking with PSG this opportunity, but what happened with Lukaku was unexpected. Especially when you get there, in the middle of the season, you find it hard to reorganize yourself in those ideas that can keep Inter’s competitiveness at the highest levels. good because we did not lose heart, we had the strength, the ability and even a bit of imagination: we identified the coach and the players who could be the best. Today we replaced Lukaku with Dzeko and Correa, and under those conditions , it means that an excellent job has been done. And the facts are confirming it “.

THE ARRIVAL OF INZAGHI – “Thinking of him as an interior architect really means thinking about working on an already existing structure and then dedicating oneself to what was then the beauty, that is, trying to give this team a little more freedom and a little more quality. through ball possession, plays and a little more imagination. This cannot fail to be noticed in what is the expression of the team at the moment, on a structure that is already very strong and solid. Losing Inzaghi? It was all very fast. We knew about this match, we had been told that there was nothing definite. So based on that, and due to expire on June 30th, we thought we had our chances to be convincing and we were. We were good at closing quickly, in fact everything was done over the phone and through conferences because we physically saw each other later, but to sign. I convinced him with the ideas and with the project: we weren’t losing everything, but we were just missing out on some of those important elements. But we knew they could be replaced. The facts are showing, even if we have not yet achieved anything, that the path we have started to take is still positive and at the moment it is giving good results. The situation was painted worse than it was the reality, one cannot give up at the first difficulty. Losing an important coach like Conte, a player like Hakimi, then later Eriksen and Lukaku, could have killed anyone, not us “.

ANOTHER SACRIFICE? – “From an economic point of view, as I think all normal societies – because then there are some that are not normal around Europe (laughs, ed) – we want to make stability, continuity and the project, too at the level of financial equilibrium and therefore from an economic point of view, its own certainty and a convention. We must last over time. But everything must be combined with financial stability because the times require it. Should Inter finance themselves? Up to now, support has always arrived. Beyond what one might think, salaries are paid on a regular and punctual basis here. The team only has to think about working, the management is in constant contact with the property. We must try to get things done right. It is normal that one cannot think only of buying footballers, this is liked by the media, televisions and newspapers like it. And also like fans. Instead, we do another job and we must try to compensate for things and try to keep the quality high, perhaps making some sacrifices but at the same time finding the right investment. Things need to be done a little balanced. But the one that leaves the market will never be a downsized Inter “.

AE PREMIER SERIES – “Speaking in general of the system, that is of Premier and Serie A, today there are too many differences in revenues. It’s not exactly my subject but I see the difficulties that arise when on the market you go to compete against this team. And when I talk about this team, I’m not just talking about City or Liverpool or Chelsea, but sometimes it’s hard to compete with West Ham, Arsenal or Leicester. It is a system that is too far ahead of ours, so here we have to put a lot of other things into it: ideas, faster and faster scouting because perhaps we are better at this, and a little more imagination. Another thing we have been good at in Italy in recent years is in recovering some players from the Premier who perhaps seemed no longer completely suitable there and then proved to be still a champion in Italy. To make our system grow, we must also think about how to increase revenues, but also to be less contentious in the appropriate places. To have a concept of group and association system, of league, not so much individual because one by one we can do little “.

THE JANUARY MARKET – “I think the team as it is is strong and competitive. Thinking about something on the incoming market… I can only think about it when some players arrive who are perhaps playing less, are finding less space and maybe want to go away to find more opportunities. To date no one has come, to date the number we have is perfect and we are complete in every department “.

ONANA – “He is one of those players I read about all the time. I think like many players: we also have some here at Inter who are about to expire their contracts. We look at everything, including these opportunities that may come. For January or June? I already talked about it well before what will be June, the January market is not a market we are thinking about at the moment “.

ALVAREZ, THURAM AND NUNEZ – “The only thing I can admit is that of Thuram, who has passed, because Raiola spoke to me and I can confirm that we were working on him. Honestly, there has never been anything about the others. If there will be? We’re fine at the moment. If I would take Lukaku back to Inter? Yes, on loan (laughs, ed) “.

GAINS – “Capital gains are an asset and when I think about what we have done in the last two years with Icardi, with Lukaku and with Hakimi, they are capital gains that go into the balance sheet and benefit the club. The exchange itself is not forbidden, the exchanges will always be there. There are examples in all the leagues of players who are traded, this does not necessarily have to be bad: many times, when you go to get a player – but this has always existed – a team that is buying to lower the price or to having an advantage from that purchase and from that expensive outlay that there was, perhaps asks to put in the operation a player of his own who can serve the other club. I do not find this absolutely not a problem nor who knows what scandal. However, we are talking about a capital gain that is done well and in compliance with the regulations. Regulations? You have already given the answer, things are always getting better. When you talk about a capital gain made when you go to define the operation, it is already a system that works that has been approved and that everyone is respecting “.

DEADLINES AND RENEWALS – “Today the zero parameter is an opportunity if you go to seize it, but at the same time it is a situation you have to live with. It is right to have to accept it. We are an example, but as you have seen out there are others. We are doing it with our players, but times are different because they all have a different situation: there is one who expires at a certain age, there is one who has a desire, perhaps to think about something outside, c ‘is the one who is due to expire because they are simply negotiating and therefore times require a little more patience. At the moment there are many zero parameters: this does not mean that it is easier to take them, it means that many times the requests and needs of these zero parameters are too high compared to those that the market then offers. So you go a little more cautious and try to pick the right one. To date we have already completed three contract renewals such as those of Bastoni, Barella and Lautaro. Maybe they weren’t immediate maturities, but they are important assets for what they represent as value on the market and also for age. And also because it was right to give these young people an award for the work they had done over the years and for the growth they had had over the years. We are discussing with others: we are discussing with Dimarco, with Brozovic, soon we will also do it with Perisic, with Handanovic and with some others. Dimarco on the home straight? No, not yet but I would say that there is little time left because the will on both sides has been clearly expressed. We are discussing the things that are normal to discuss. De Vrij? I do not understand why there is so much talk about him that still a one and a half year contract, he like others. Brozovic, Perisic, Handanovic and Vecino instead have different deadlines so maybe there will be a little more haste and attention to these situations, trying to understand if there are possibilities to close. “

