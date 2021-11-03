Ausilio: “We want to renew Brozovic. Stretcher to details. No sales in January. And in June … “

Piero Ausilio, Inter’s sporting director, spoke to SkySport before tonight’s match with Sheriff Tiraspol. These are his considerations: “It’s a difficult match, like all the Champions League matches. This team deserves the points it has scored, it is the surprise of the group. We won in the first leg, but we know how difficult and complicated it was, now we want another three points. Will you renew Brozovic and Barella after the derby? Maybe even earlier. With Barella we are now in the details, we talk more about formal aspects than anything else and I am absolutely confident. About Brozovic I can only say that we have enormous desire and pleasure to continue with him for longer. Soon we will have a meeting with the agents and we will look for a solution. We want it to be part of our project in the future, but we also need to hear from the counterpart.