Ausilio: “We want to renew Brozovic. Stretcher to details. No sales in January. And in June … “
The words of the Nerazzurri sporting director a few minutes before tonight’s Champions League match
Piero Ausilio, Inter’s sporting director, spoke to SkySport before tonight’s match with Sheriff Tiraspol. These are his considerations: “It’s a difficult match, like all the Champions League matches. This team deserves the points it has scored, it is the surprise of the group. We won in the first leg, but we know how difficult and complicated it was, now we want another three points. Will you renew Brozovic and Barella after the derby? Maybe even earlier. With Barella we are now in the details, we talk more about formal aspects than anything else and I am absolutely confident. About Brozovic I can only say that we have enormous desire and pleasure to continue with him for longer. Soon we will have a meeting with the agents and we will look for a solution. We want it to be part of our project in the future, but we also need to hear from the counterpart.
With you? I honestly didn’t hear it, it was a really quick thing. I am happy and I wish him the best for this new adventure, I know what pleasure he has and how much passion he has. Fear that our folks will ask in January? I know what our intentions are: to move forward with this group. No exit will be considered in January: there is quality and our coach has been working for a few months. In June we will make other assessments, but aimed at improving Inter and not weakening them. “
November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 20:39)
