Ausl, Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation: the new director is the “Mirandolese” Fabio Gilioli – SulPanaro

Dr. Fabio Gilioli, head of Internal Medicine at the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola, is the new Director of the Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation of the Modena Local Health Authority. He takes the baton from Dr. Valter Gherardi, who has held the role of acting from the retirement of Dr. Giorgio Cioni until the formalization of the new assignment entrusted to Dr. Gilioli.

The appointment, which has reached the end of the selection procedure provided for by the legislation, comes in recognition of undisputed qualities, such as professionalism, competence and managerial capacity, qualities that Dr. Gilioli puts every day at the service of patients assisted in the Internal Medicine department of Santa Maria Bianca , which he has directed since 2014, and which will now be able to represent the glue to further improve the services of the provincial activities coordinated by the Department. Specialized in Respiratory System Diseases and Internal Medicine, Dr. Gilioli has been in service at the Modena AUSL since 1998.

“I thank the General Manager for the trust placed in me in holding a prestigious position – he says Fabio Gilioli – that I will try to perform to the best of my ability, and all the professionals of the Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation whose excellent professional and human qualities have appeared evident in the management of the most difficult phases of the pandemic. The present skills of an internal, pneumological, rehabilitative, neurological, oncological and endocrinological nature must be valued in a logic of collaboration between hospital and primary care aimed at creating highly qualified pathways for frail patients with multimorbidity and for specific pathologies. At the same time, hospitalization areas will play an increasingly central role in the management of acute and critical clinical pictures. A special thanks to Dr. Valter Gherardi who in recent months has directed the Department with great competence and availability “.

The Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation brings together the Internal Medicine Network, the Rehabilitation Medicine Network, the Oncology Network and some Specialized Medical Areas such as Neurology, Endocrinology and Pneumology. It is characterized by its role of reference in the complex of the USL Hospitals for the taking in charge and care of the internal patient, the surveillance and treatment of comorbidities, that is, of that phenomenon for which two or more are present in a person disorders of different origins, and the optimization of care pathways. The guiding principle for the hospitalization activities is that of the assistance organization by intensity of care, integrated in an overall and collaborative management of the patient also through relevant Day Service and outpatient activities, including the offer of the intra and extra-hospital rehabilitation path. The Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation works in synergy with the Emergency-Urgency Department, long-term territorial assistance and primary care, with a view to a correct use of hospital and territorial resources present in the provincial reality, also through diagnostic paths. therapeutic-assistance identified, shared and disseminated throughout the network to guarantee the patient a fluid and coordinated care path.

Follow us on Facebook:

sulPanaro.net – Newspaper registered at the Court of Modena aut. 20/2017