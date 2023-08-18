Austin Butler and his sneakers are all you need for a sporty look

The actor created an all-black look by wearing sneakers with pants, a t-shirt, and a hat in the same color, but with white details so it doesn’t look too flat or boring.

These tennis shoes work great with sports elements, as they were made for sports, but they can also be worn with jeans, shorts or looks that aren’t so sporty, and their simple design allowing them to become basic for everyone to use. day and anywhere.

Classic samba colors with white with black accents and black with white accents, like the one Butler wore, but there are really a lot of options and that means you can go more colorful or more neutral depending on what you need. Also you can use tennis shoes as an element to make your look more interesting.

adidas camba with (semi) formal look

Not all tennis shoes are suitable for pairing with a professional or more elevated look, some are too sporty and should only be used in the gym or physical activities, but there are definitely some that should be worn with dress pants or even Can be combined with suits.

adidas samba They fall into this second group due to the fact that the design is simple and you can find them in materials like leather and suede, which are more elegant.

But, when it comes to tennis, the best thing is match the suit For those who are not so elegant and seek a middle point between casual and formal, complementing, for example, a t-shirt under a jacket with a more modern cut (such as slightly shorter pants) and with a bit of color ( Because the colors of suits are also in trend).

You need to remember that the color of the sneakers can depend on the color of the suit or pants you are wearing, although the white version can be combined with almost anything.