Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have been seen together quite a few times, are they dating?

January 2020 marked a turbulent period for Austin Butler, the star of the upcoming Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann, Elvis and Kaia Gerber, who graced the cover of Vogue, Love Magazine and others.

Austin announced his split from his partner of nine years, Vanessa Hudgens, on January 14, 2020. Meanwhile, Kaia sparked breakup rumors with The King of Staten Island writer and SNL star Pete Davidson on January 17, 2020. 2020. Are Austin and Kaia there? leaving now?

Source: Getty ImagesWho is Austin Butler dating? Austin and Kaia sparked dating rumors in December 2021.

A prolific actor, Austin landed roles on Disney shows like Hannah Montana and Nickelodeon staples like Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, iCarly, and Zoey 101. Soon, he was appearing in projects like CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and The Bling Ring. When did he start dating Kaia?

Austin and Vanessa Hudgens reportedly met on the set of High School Musical in 2005. They started dating in 2011 and stayed together for nine years. Meanwhile, Kaia was linked to Wellington Grant, Pete and Jacob Elordi before she started spending time with Austin in the second half of 2021.

Kaia and Austin have yet to confirm the status of their relationship. They were first photographed together by the paparazzi after attending a hot yoga class on December 21, 2021. They were then spotted on February 14, 2022, while taking a casual walk in London. On February 17, they were seen again in Soho, New York.

According to IMDb, Austin is currently working on Masters of the Air, an upcoming TV show produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Filming locations include Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, UK, and Abingdon, Oxfordshire, among others. Austin’s new project with Baz Luhrmann, Elvis, will premiere on June 24, 2022. Austin plays the title role.

The rumors about Austin and Kaia took fans by surprise.

“What? Wasn’t Kaia Gerber dating Jacob Elordi not too long ago? And she is now she with Austin Butler? Damn, where does she get all these men? Please send me some,” @olsensonfilm tweeted.

But has the 10-year age gap between Kaia and Austin learned anything from Taylor Swift? tweeted @AWeedInAGarden.

Before meeting Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler sparked dating rumors with Lily-Rose Depp, Olivia DeJonge and Cody Kennedy.

After his nearly decade-long relationship with Vanessa Hudgens ended in January 2020, Austin went on dates with Lily-Rose Depp and Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley in Elvis.

Austin and Lily-Rose put on a sizzling display in August 2021, following a romantic dinner in London. Lily-Rose split from Timothée Chalamet in 2020, only to spark reunion rumors multiple times in 2021.

Austin and Olivia DeJonge sparked dating rumors multiple times in 2020 and 2021, but didn’t make the relationship official. Before embarking on a long-term relationship with Vanessa, Austin was also linked to Cody Kennedy.

