Austin Butler confirmed that he will be Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

The actor austin butlerwho stars in the biopic of Elvis presented by Warner Bros., confirmed that he has already signed the contract to give life to Feyd-Rautha Harkonnenthe villain who will cross the path of Paul Atreides played by Timothee Chalamet in Dune: Part Two.

In conversation with the New York Times, Butler stated that he has already begun his training with knives for the fight that will materialize in the climax of the story that will define the future of the planet Arrakis.

Feyd-Rayutha was played by Sting in the David Lynch film and, like Paul, is part of the genetic program developed over hundreds of generations by the Bene Gesserit. Likewise, he is seen as the future of the Harkannon house, taking control of Arrakis after the regime of his brother, Glossu Rabban (Played by Dave Bautista).

The second part of Dune will once again be directed by Denis Villeneuve and will once again have a cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. They will be joined by Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and Florence Pugh in the role of Princess Irulan.

Filming is expected to begin next July and the premiere of the second part will take place on October 20 next year.