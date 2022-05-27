Austin Butler confirms his participation in Dune 2

The actor from the Elvis biopic has another project with Warner Bros. in the future. He knows what his role will be like in the film with Timothée Chalamet.

a secondary role in Nickelodeon It opened the doors for him to fulfill his great dream. We talk about A.Justin Butler, who began as a teenage television actor but who knew how to make a place for himself in the film industry. That was how he became the chosen one to star in the biopic of Elviswhich has just been presented at the Cannes Film Festival. But this is not the only project on the interpreter’s agenda, since just joined the cast of another tank.

Is about dunesthe science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve which adapts the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The first part arrived in 2021 and featured Paul Ateides, a role in the hands of Timothee Chalametwho must unite with his allies to discover the truth about Arrakis, the colonized planet where its inhabitants fight to preserve the most important element: spice.

After sweeping through the Oscar awards, winning six statuettes, the production is ready to return to the big screen and complete a trilogy. For that, figures of the stature of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa or Javier Bardem. But the latest trending actor doesn’t want to be left out of Warner Bros. Pictures’ mega venture.

Currently, Austin Butler is going through his best work present. He started from very young in the series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and now, at 30 years old, he is the interpreter that everyone wants to incorporate into their casts. It is that this very Wednesday he presented Elvisthe film directed by Baz Luhrman, at the Cannes International Film Festival. Sharing cast with Tom Hanksdazzled everyone present by getting a standing ovation that lasted 12 minutes.

After confirming his incorporation into the Villeneuve franchise, it was finally announced that he will play the role of the villain, that is, that of Feyd-Rauthaheir to the Harkonnen family. In this sense, the young actor will be the direct enemy of Chalamet’s character and will be willing to seek revenge. While Elvis is ready to release in theaters next July 14, Dunes: Part 2 schedule its premiere for October 2023.