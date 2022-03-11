Austin Butler could play Feyd Rautha in Dune 2

Digital Millennium

/ 03.10.2022 16:21:53





The actor Austin Butler could play Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of the fearsome Duke Vladimir and a leading member of the Harkonne family, the rival family of protagonist Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chamalet. So not only the actress Florence Pugh would be in negotiations to be part of the second installment of “Dune”.

In accordance with dead line, the actor who will give life Elvis Presley has not given any comment about itbut if an agreement is reached, he would join the cast and the filming of the film in the fall, since “Dune: part 2” has plans to be released on October 20, 2023.

On the other hand, actors and actresses are also expected to Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin reprise their rolesunder the direction of Denis Villeneuve.

Who is the character that Austin Butler could play?

the fictional character Feyd-Rautha, was previously played by Sting in the movie “Dune” directed by David Lynch in 1984, the character of Feyd-Rautha is one of the most important in the plot of the second part of Dune, being the youngest nephew and heir to Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, representing the cruelty and cunning of his uncle.

Although Dune was not a box office success as expected, the first installment It has already been nominated for nine categories at the Oscars.including Best Picture, in addition to grossing $400 million at the worldwide box office.

For his part, the actor austin butler is one of the actors who has managed to have appearances in important Hollywood productions such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino as Tex and “Elvis” tape will be released soonwhere the actor will give life to the famous singer.

wgp

​

​

​