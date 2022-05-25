Austin Butler Finally Addresses Vanessa Hudgens Breakup 2 Years Later

ads

Austin Butler has finally broken his silence on his breakup with Vanessa Hudgens, more than two years after they broke up.

“Life is full of changes,” the “Elvis” star said in his June 2022 GQ cover story, published Wednesday.

“You have to find a way to constantly evolve and grow,” he continued.

Butler, 30, and Hudgens, 33, dated from 2011 to 2020, ending their nearly decade-long romance in January of that year.

The “High School Musical” star previously dated co-star Zac Efron and moved in with MLB player Cole Tucker in December 2020.

Butler, for his part, was spotted out with model Kaia Gerber in December 2021, with Page Six later confirming that they were “just dating.”

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star and Gerber, 20, made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month.

“I say, ‘If I don’t see the image, then it doesn’t really exist for me.’ I don’t want to be really negative, but I despise almost no job more than paparazzi,” Butler told GQ when asked about the photos of him with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s daughter.

Butler attended the 2022 Met Gala with Gerber and posed for photos alone and together. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

As for their new relationship, Butler told the magazine, “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about it. But thanks for providing the space.”

The “Carrie Diaries” alum, who plays rock and roll legend Elvis Presley in a Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic set to hit theaters in June, also revealed in the new profile that his body “started to shut down” after to finish filming in Australia.

Butler plays Elvis Presley in new biopic. Warner Bros./Avalon

Butler said he was rushed to the hospital in March 2021 and diagnosed with an appendicitis-like virus.

“I woke up at four in the morning in excruciating pain,” he said, noting that he had immersed himself so deeply in the role that it made him sick. “My body started shutting down the day after I broke up with Elvis.”

