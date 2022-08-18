Austin Butler: his age, his partner and biography of the actor who plays Elvis Presley in the biopic

Austin Butler is the actor who plays Elvis Presley in the successful biopic of the legendary “King of Rock and Roll.”

It has become one of the films of the year, and, since its premiere, it has not stopped adding all kinds of box office records. The acclaimed biopic of ‘Elvis’directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring stars like Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, has conquered all viewers globally, and no wonder. The presentation on the big screen of the birth of the legendary “King of Rock and Roll” has managed to project a face, hitherto unknown by many, of his history.

putting on under the skin of Elvis Presley is the actor Austin Butler, a young man with an absolutely brilliant acting career. For this reason, before whom he has established himself as one of the most acclaimed artists of the moment, we will deal in a little more depth about the protagonist of this popular film production. You’ll be surprised!

your professional career

Born August 17, 1991 in Anaheim, California, Austin Robert Butler is an actor, singer and model artistically known as Austin Butler who has gained great recognition for his work on the small and big screen. His career as a professional actor began in 2005.when after working as an extra in several television series, he was signed by the Nickelodeon series ‘Ned’s School Survival Manual’.

A first contact where it was not bad at all. In fact, after that landed a guest starring role on the Disney Channel original series ‘Hannah Montana’, along with Miley Cyrus herself. Something very similar happened with other of the youth fiction of the moment, ‘iCarly’ and ‘Zoey 101’. Her breakthrough to the big screen came in 2009, when she starred in the movie ‘They Came From Upstairs,’ alongside Disney actress Ashley Tisdale.

Over the years, the projects kept knocking on Austin Butler’s dooradding to his list having been in television productions such as ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’, along with Selena Gomez, ‘Jonas LA’, along with the Jonas Brothers, ‘CSI: Miami’, ‘Arrow’, ‘CSI: New York’ and ‘The Carrie Diaries’, among many others.

Regarding his films, the actor has given life to fictional characters such as ‘Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and ‘The Dead Don’t Die’. But, without a doubt, the role that has raised his name to the highest began to take shape in 2019, when his participation in ‘Elvis’.

But, it has not been the only great fiction to which he has recently joined. well, too His participation in ‘Dune: Part II’ has been confirmedwhose cast includes iconic Hollywood stars like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Javier Bardem.

His personal life

On a personal level, Austin Butler he is not a faithful follower of social networks, but on certain occasions he usually shares some details of his life or his tastes through them with his followers. In fact, on his Instagram account he has more than 3 million followers. Furthermore, he has shown that without counting the interpretation, he is a great passionate about music, Well, he sings and knows how to play the guitar and the piano.

On the other hand, Butler has always been very reserved with his private life. But, his loving past has not left anyone indifferent. And it is that, in 2011 he met one of the quintessential Disney girls, Vanessa Hudgens, with whom he had a long nine-year relationship.

For a long time there was talk about a possible commitment between the two, but at no time was anything confirmed or denied. Nonetheless, In December 2020, both actors announced their official breakup. However, it seems that love has once again knocked on Austin Butler’s door.

Although silence and discretion have always been on his side, at the Met Gala 2022 posed with model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, as his new sentimental partner. Since then, the two have made numerous public appearances together, including the ‘Elvis’ premiere.