Austin Butler in talks to play Feyd-Rautha

Dune is currently in the midst of a heated race for the Oscars., but that hasn’t stopped its sequel from taking off, as it looks like Dune 2 has found another new cast member. Deadline reports that Austin Butler is in negotiations to play Feyd-Rautha in the upcoming sequel.

Rautha is a fan-favorite character from Frank Herbert’s novel and is expected to play a major role in the second film. The character was notably portrayed by Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune, and in the novel Rautha is Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s youngest nephew, who is not only his heir, but also evil, cunning, and evil. treacherous. Harkonnen was played by Stellan Skarsgård in the 2021 film.

If Butler joins this star-studded cast, she will join Florence Pugh, who is also in negotiations to play Princess Irulan Corrino. Returning cast members for the film include Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin. Director, producer and co-writer Denis Villenuve will also return for the sequel. The movie is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming this fall for an October 2023 release date.

The first installment of Dune was one of last year’s movies that took a hit from Warner Brothers’ day-and-date release, but even with that Arrakis-sized hurdle, the movie was still considered a hit at the box office. It earned $41 million in its opening weekend, before eclipsing $400 million for its entire worldwide run. The sci-fi epic was also bolstered by great reception from critics and audiences alike, which definitely helped the film get a sequel. On top of that, Dune has been nominated for nine Academy Awards, including the top prize for Best Picture.

Butler began his career on the small screen with roles in such hit children’s television shows as Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Zoey 101, iCarly and Jonas before landing his big break in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood as Tex. However, his biggest role to date is as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis, which hits theaters later this year.

In the short time we’ve seen Butler on screen, he’s made his impact and seeing the actor as Elvis will really get Dune fans excited for what’s to come in Dune 2. The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters October 20. . 2023. @worldwide