Austin Butler In Talks To Play Villain Feyd-Rautha In Dune: Part 2

Elvis star Austin Butler is in negotiations to play the villainous Feyd-Rautha in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel Dune: Part 2according to The Hollywood Reporter. Feyd-Rautha is described as the cunning nephew of the baron who leads the Harkonnens.

If an agreement is reached, Butler would join the return Dune cast members like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem. Florence Pugh is also in talks for the sequel.

RELATED: Dune: Part 2: Florence Pugh in Talks to Join Denis Villeneuve’s Sequel

Once again directed by Villeneuve, the sequel will pick up where the first film left off, continuing the story based on the epic 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. The outlet notes that there are two other main parts currently airing during the project’s pre-production: Emperor Shaddam IV, “the ruler who sent the Atreides family to Arrakis,” and Princess Irulen, the emperor’s daughter. Pugh is reportedly being eyed to play Princess Irulan.

Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. hope to begin filming this summer. Warner Bros will release Dune: Part 2 on October 20, 2023.

RELATED: Dune 2: Director Denis Villeneuve Is Already Writing The Sequel

Oscar Nominee 2021 Dune is directed and produced by Villeneuve from a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. It is produced by Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr. and Mary Parent. Oscar-winning and multiple Oscar-nominated composer Hans Zimmer (blade runner 2049) is creating the score. The film grossed over $400 million worldwide.