Austin Butler, king of rock and heart

Austin Butler has earned a place in the Hollywood firmament for his portrayal of the king of rock in the film Elvis , which was presented two weeks ago at the Cannes Film Festival with a 12-minute standing ovation from the public and excellent reviews for this interpreter born in California 30 years ago. In the words of Priscilla Presley, the singer’s widow: “If my husband were here today, I would tell him [a Austin]: ‘My goodness, you’re just like me!’”.

Actor, singer and model, Butler has trained in the Nickelodeon and Disney team, where he has played roles in series and movies for teenagers for years. It has not been easy for him to gain a foothold in the industry, in which he has been for more than 15 years. Other examples of ex-Disney kids have ended up becoming broken toys. But this is not the case with Austin, who managed to overcome the shyness that accompanied him since he was a child and fulfill his dream of becoming a great actor.



Austin Butler in Cannes on May 26 SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters

His leap to stardom began to take shape at the hands of Quentin Tarantino with the tape Once upon a time…in Hollywood in 2019. But it has been, without a doubt, the new biopic of Elvis Presley by the Australian Baz Luhrmann the film that has elevated him as the fashionable actor who is already being compared to Leonardo DiCaprio.

In his role as Elvis, there was a point in the late singer’s life that haunted the actor. Both lost their respective mothers at the age of 23. Austin felt that there was a special connection and that emotion was conveyed during the casting. Facing Luhrmann, she eschewed what other artists did: perform Elvis classics. In his place, he sang a song dedicated to his mother. Seeing him, the filmmaker was shocked and, after a call from Denzel Washington, who had coincided with Butler in a Broadway production in 2018 and spoke wonders about him, chose him to be the protagonist of the biopic, which opens on March 24. June in theaters.



Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler kiss at the premiere of ‘Elvis’ at the Cannes Film Festival STEPHANE CARDINALE

And if he is in a sweet moment professionally, things are not going badly for him personally either. For a few months he has been dating another fashion girl, model Kaia Gerber, daughter of 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford. Both starred in a movie kiss before the screening of Elvis in Cannes. Just a few days earlier, on May 2, they made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York.

They have been dating since the beginning of the year, after the 20-year-old model broke up with Jacob Elordi at the end of 2021 and he ended a brief romance with actress and model Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. . But the longest relationship this sports lover has had, especially boxing, is the one he had for almost nine years with the star of High School Musical Vanessa Hudgens. They started dating in 2011 and broke up in January 2020.



With Vanessa Hudgens, in 2014 AP

Butler is not very fond of talking about his private life but in an interview for GQ spoke about the end of his story with Hudgens. “Life is full of change, and you have to find a way to constantly evolve and grow,” she said. He now grows hand in hand with Kaia and with his sights set on her new project: playing the villain in the sequel to dunes .