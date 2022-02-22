Austin Butler: Know who is the leading actor of the new movie “Elvis”

Last Thursday, February 17, the official trailer for the new biographical film by Elvis Presleyentitled “Elvis” and starring the American actor, Austin Robert Butler.

Seeking to portray one of the key figures of rock’n roll in the 20th century, Butler will surprise his fans by interpreting a different role to those he used to do in his previous audiovisual projects.

“There were many reasons (to take it), but fundamentally to be able to explore the humanity of someone who has become the society wallpaper somehow and has remained in a been so superhuman to be able to explore that for years and learn why it was the way it was and find the human being in that icon, that was really a joy,” Butler said of the opportunity he was given.

The 30-year-old actor has spent half his life working for television, starting with Nickelodeon for the teen series “Ned’s School Survival Manual”, where he got his first representative and decided to take acting career as a real job.

From that moment he began to work for different Disney and Nickelodeon youth series. Among her participations, the programs Hannah MontanaZoey 101, iCarly and Wizards of Weverly Place.

Hit the big screen

Throughout his acting career, Austin has participated in 9 films. Because he started acting at a young age, his audiovisual productions have shown different periods of life.

Playing the role of a teenager, Austin hit the big screen with “Little invaders“, a movie released in 2009 that tells the story of a family and their encounter with aliens. After this, he participated with Disney Channel for the movie “Sharpay Evans“, a character from the High School Musical saga.

From there he participated in horror movies, comedies and even zombies such as “The Dead Don’t Die“, “Hesitate” and “Yoga Hosers“. However, his latest film productions have been, perhaps, the most important of his career.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“, starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, is directed by Quentin Tarantino. In this film Austin plays a famous American assassin, a member of the Manson Family.

elvis the movie

This 2022 Butler will surprise with his character in “Elvis“, the biography of the king of Rock And Roll, where he will give life to Elvis Presley himself. Until now, not a small part of his performance has been seen in the audiovisual production.

The film “Elvis” should be released in Chilean theaters in June 2022.

According to the FilmAffinity website, the film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager.

The story delves into the dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker, spanning more than 20 years of history, including Presley’s rise to fame and rise to stardom. At the center of that journey is also Priscilla Presleyone of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.

