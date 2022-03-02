Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in biopic

Meet the actor who brings to life the “King of Rock and Roll” in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

n the next few years the Hollywood film industry plans to bring the large screen the life of the greatest exponents of music, including figures who have already departed such as the late Michael Jackson, or stars that still continue to shine like the ever-present Madonna.

Another of the most important artists on the music scene was Elvis Presley, a rock and roll genius who has gone on to become one of the most essential cultural icons. In a new biographical film, Baz Luhrmann – who wrote the script and directed the film – through his lens narrates the life and career of the well-known “King of Rock and Roll”, from his early childhood days to becoming a star of the cinema and music.

Simply titled ‘Elvis’, the feature film, which will be released in theaters until June 24, will star Austin Butler, a young 30-year-old actor who, despite having spent more than 15 years in the entertainment industry, is beginning to have relevance in productions directed by great filmmakers. Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ was his first big signing, where he worked alongside big stars. In it he plays Tex Watson, one of the central members of the “Manson Family” and one of the three assassins of actress Sharon Tate, who in fiction is played by Margot Robbie.

In ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Butler still wore his natural hair, since for the characterization of Elvis Presley he had to dye his hair completely black. Sources say that in addition to his great resemblance to the “King of Rock and Roll”, another reason why Luhrmann and the producers chose the young actor was because of his impeccable performance in the casting. He competed against other top prospects including Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller.

The Californian will be accompanied by Tom Hanks in the main cast, who will play Colonel Tom Parker, a music entrepreneur who discovered Elvis and managed his career until his death in 1977.

He had a long affair with Vanessa Hudgens

Before Austin Butler gained recognition for bringing the rock and roll star to life, he was known for participating in several Nickelodeon and Disney television series in the 2000s such as ‘Drake & Josh’, ‘Carly’, ‘Zoey 101 ‘ ‘Hannah Montana’ and ‘Zeke and Luther’.

He began his career as a child and as he grew older, so did his roles in different series and movies. Although people possibly located him more for being the boyfriend of actress Vanessa Hudgens, with whom he dated since 2011. The former couple ended their long relationship of 8 years in early 2020, something that surprised everyone because it was about one of the most enduring and common millennial romances on red carpets.

It was rumored that the tight work arrangements of the actor and actress, as well as the estrangement were the causes of their breakup, although neither of them has confirmed it until now. What is true is that Austin Butler is currently dating supermodel Kaia Gerber, daughter of top model Cindy Crawford.

Images: Classes

Comments

Comments