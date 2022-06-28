Austin Butler, the actor who brought Elvis Presley back to life



Autin Butler has been in the spotlight of the whole world after getting under the skin of Elvis Presley and doing a “magnificent” job



The actor, who earned the trust of director Baz Luhrmann, spent three years filming and studying to become Elvis and it is his first leading role.



Despite starting as a “Disney boy” and having secondary roles, his name was around the industry for being renowned programs and having had a courtship with Vanesa Hudgens and now with the model Kaia Gerber

Rumors and opinions that “a young promise” is about to make his big leap, have begun to emerge from the announcement of the premiere of the Elvis movie. Without a doubt, the protagonist of it, Austin Butler has been on everyone’s lips for having done an impressive job of getting under the skin of the “King of Rock and Roll” and having lived up to one of the most important music figures of our times. Although this 30-year-old actor began his first steps at a very young age and with secondary roles, this feature film could be a before and after in his career and in his life.

A 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes festival screening was a clear signal to Butler that his life is about to change. Brave and sure of himself, the young man accepted the challenge that director Baz Luhmann had to offer him. It was there that in the midst of preparing him to be “Elvis”, he realized that there were many aspects of him that fascinated him and connected them: “We all know Elvis as an icon, but what fascinated me were his complexities as a human being.. He was the American dream”, admitted the artist in an interview.

During the transition, Butler confessed that the fact that Elvis lost his mother at the age of 23, just like him, made him connect much more from a more intimate aspect and is what helped him to be able to put body and soul in paper. “I wanted to do him justice, honor him, honor his life. He was an extraordinary human being, he was exuberant. It has been like climbing Everest, something that is only done step by step”, he concluded. Currently, the young man has already completed the agenda of projects in his sights and is shooting the series ‘Master on the Air’ and it is already a fact that I will appear in the second film of the Dune saga alongside Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya. The truth is that this role is only the beginning of a young career full of successes, but what is the story behind this talented and attractive young man?

Their first steps

The “fashionable” star was born in California on June 17, 1991. At the age of 30, he began his career at age 15 when he was discovered at Nickelodeon and Disney Channel castings and joined the clan. It is there that her face began to appear in series such as Hannah Montana and Zoe 101, the programs that were a trend for young people and that propelled the fame of figures such as Miley Cyrus.

Despite having a long career, this is the first time he has starred in a feature film of such magnitude. Then after appearing in supporting roles on shows with teen idols like Switched at Birth, The Carrie Diaries and The Shannara Chronicles, the actor earned Tarantino’s trust and landed the role of Tex Waxton, the faithful follower of Charles Manson in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, his work before being chosen to shoot and star in the Elvis biographical feature film that premiered on June 24.

The aftermath of 3 years of filming

Although it is his first leading role, the truth is that this artist has been preparing for this moment for 3 years. The young man stated in various interviews that he has studied every millimeter of the mythical author of ‘Cant Help Falling in Love’, has read each of his books and has connected on a spiritual level. “I put myself in sponge mode. I read every book I could get my hands on, I saw it all, every picture I could find, it was detective work. And, in addition, I worked with several voice teachers in singing, because their voice is a fundamental aspect, ”he declared in one of the hundreds of media outlets that have focused attention on this new talent.

But his work had consequences, especially for his physical and mental health. Very shortly after finishing three years of filming, the young man had to be admitted to the hospital for a virus, but the sediments of a role that ended up entering his entire body and soul appeared before, when he stated that I made him lose the notion of his personality, including his way of speaking since he retained some aspects of the southern accent that characterized the “King of Rock”.

their love stories

Despite not having had much recognition in the public, his face was already familiar among the “world” of celebrities. Not only for being an actor, but for having been lovingly linked with renowned actresses and appearing at various celebrations, parties and “red carpets” over the years. The most important relationship that is known was with the former High School Musical, Vanesa Hudgens, since they were together for nine years, until their breakup was known in 2020. “Life is full of changes, and you have to discover how to keep yourself in constant evolution and growth”, were the only words he spoke at that time before the separation with the actress.