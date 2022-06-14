Austin Butler, the new face of Elvis

After debuting at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, “Elvis” received a standing ovation and generated critical acclaim and high expectations ahead of its July 14 release for Austin Butler’s formidable performance as Elvis Presley, comparing his work with Taron Eggerton as Elton John in “Rocketman” (2020) or Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018).

In 2019, Austin Butler was cast as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biographical drama, which explores the singer’s life from his beginnings in music to his unprecedented rise to fame, delving into the complex relationship he had with his manager “Colonel” Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks, as well as the role of his wife Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJong) in the life of the artist.

Born on August 17, 1991 in California, United States, Austin Butler began acting professionally in 2005 when he was still a teenager, appearing in several episodes of television series such as “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide”, “Zoey 101” and “iCarly”. Nickelodeon’s “; and on Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Hannah Montana,” and “Jonas LA.”

In 2008, Butler landed a lead role in the fourth season of the Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101” playing James Garrett, the love interest of Jamie Lynn Spears’ main character Zoey. The following year, his first film role came, co-starring in the family comedy “Aliens in the Attic” (2009), alongside Ashley Tisdale and Carter Jenkins.

He was then followed by secondary characters in the series “Life Unexpected” in 2010 and “Switched at Birth” in 2011. That same year he shared the leading role with Tisdale in his own spin-off of his High School Musical character, “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure” as Peyton Leverett.

In 2013, Butler landed his first leading role in a series, as Sebastian Kydd, the first love of Carrie Bradshaw played by Anna Sophia Robb, in The CW’s “Sex and the City” prequel “The Carrie Diaries.” Based on the novel of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

TRAJECTORY

Cinema



“Elvis” (2022)



“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)



“Dead don’t die” (2019) “Dude” (2018)



“Yoga Hosers” (2016)



“The Intruders” (2015)



Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)



“Aliens in the Atlantic” (2009)



TV



“The Shannara Chronicles” (2016)



“The Carrie Diaries” (2013)



“Zoey 101” Season 4 (2008)



Theater



Broadway’s “The Iceman Cometh” (2018)



In 2014, he joined the third season of the superhero crime drama “Arrow” in a recurring role, based on the character from the DC Comics universe, Green Arrow. She too, she co-starred in the thriller “The Intruders” (2015) alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Donal Logue.

His second leading role came with the MTV fantasy series “The Shannara Chronicles” (2016), as Wil Ohmsford, an ultimate half-elf of the ancient Shannara family bloodline, destined to save the Four Lands from demons.

He joined the cast of the horror comedies “Yoga Hosers” (2016), starring Harley Quinn Smith, Lily-Rose Depp and Johnny Depp; and “The Dead Don’t Die” (2019), a film that included a cast of stars such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, among others.

He made his Broadway debut playing Don Parritt from the legendary stage play “The Iceman Cometh” in its 2018 production, in which he starred opposite Denzel Washington.

His last outstanding work was in the Oscar-winning film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, in which he appeared as Charles “Tex” Watson, a member of the so-called “Manson Family”, responsible for the murder of the actress and model. American Sharon Tate, an event that Tarantino reinvented within the film.

ROMANCES

Austin Butler is currently in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford. Previously, he had a relationship with actress Vannessa Hudgens for almost ten years, from September 2011 until her separation in 2020.

5 special appearances on TV

Austin Butler made his debut as an actor in these television series that were successful among teenagers at the time.

Hannah Montana. Austin Butler appeared in Hannah Montana Season 2 Episode 7: “My Best Friend’s Boyfriend” as Derek, Lilly’s blind date for Miley. icarly. Austin Butler appeared in the fourth episode of the first season of iCarly entitled “iLike Jake”, as the handsome Jake whom almost all the girls have a crush on, including Carly. The Wizards of Waverly Place. In season three of “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Butler appears in episode 10 “Positive Alex,” in which he played George, a guy Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) is interested in going to the dance with. Jonas LA He was part of the second season of the series about the Jonas Brothers on Disney Channel, “Jonas LA”, acting in the episodes “House Party” and “Back to the Beach” as the character Stone. Arrow. In 2014, she joined the cast of the third season of “Arrow” with a recurring character named Chase, a DJ and love interest of Willa Holland’s character Thea Queen.