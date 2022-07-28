Austin Butler, the peculiar style of the new Elvis

Hollywood has made us dance in vintage mode at the beginning of summer with one of the productions that has marked cinematographic news in recent weeks with the permission of the ‘Top Gun’ phenomenon. We’re talking about ‘Elvis’, the biopic of what was baptized the King of Rock in which many of us have discovered not only a new male star of the seventh art, but also one of the most stylish men of the moment, Austin Butler.

At 30 years old, this young man born in the Californian city of Anaheim on August 17, 1986 was already a popular actor before playing this role. Disney and Nickelodeon boy, he is known for his film and television roles in titles such as ‘Zoey 101’, ‘The Carrie Diaries’ and ‘The Shannara Chronicles’, also appeared —few remember him— in that Quentin Tarantino film that is a pleasure for the senses: ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’. However, none of these works is comparable to what it has meant for Austin Butler at the media level to get into the skin of Elvis Presley.

Austin Butler in the skin of Elvis Preysler – gtres

Already then —year 2019, pre-pandemic world— at the premiere of the film, where he posed with Vanessa Hudgens, a couple for almost a decade who broke up in January 2020, wore a ‘total black’ look by Brioni with which he warned of what that he was capable at the level of style. Butler, not only because he had to travel back in time to the 20th century to delve into Elvis’s wardrobe, is very reminiscent of the great myths of Classic Hollywood: above all, by James Dean and Marlon Brandobut also by Robert Redford, among others.

Inspired by the great myths of Hollywood

His demeanor and his exquisite taste in choosing garments and combinations have catapulted him to the top of the list of the best dressed in the world. The collection of outfits that she has given us during the presentation tour of ‘Elvis’ is an unappealable argument of it: from the hand of her stylists, Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, has shown that in addition to good taste and clothing, it has a unique personality for clothing, inimitable today. To that aroma of the myths of Hollywood cinema to which we were referring, it has added details of Elvis’s style and the combination has not been able to give a better result.

Austin Butler at the Cannes Film Festival – gtres

T-shirts from the 50s, chains, impeccable suits brought from another time, renew them with trendy combinations, such as crossover designs without a tie, an enviable collection of shoes and ankle boots, and a beauty look in a retro key, cared for down to the smallest detail. toupee includedby renowned hair and makeup stylist Jillian Halouska.

Three looks to remember are Alexander McQueen’s black and white with a straight, long white blazer, black pants, high-heeled ankle boots and a boxer’s shirt that he wore at the preview of the film; ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ short-sleeved peaked lapel T-shirt with high, baggy pleated pants by The Row that she wore at the Cannes Film Festival topped off with a mini Cartier watch with leather strap; and Celine’s tuxedo with which she reappeared at night at the aforementioned European film festival.

Austin Butler at the Elvis premiere – gtres

But even before becoming Elvis in the cinema and paying tribute to him on the cinema’s promotional tour, Austin Butler, who even has the name of a Classic Hollywood star, had left his mark. We already knew what he was going to be capable of if he finally became the star he aimed to be.

We saw it, for example, at the Stella McCartney show in Paris last year, where the Californian actor wore a gray double-breasted suit with a white T-shirt and Chelsea boots. Or at the Met gala this year, where he once again resorted to ‘all black’ with a style made in Prada. Few young men suit tailoring like Butler, if any who can boast that it suits him as well. Perhaps, in a very different style, Harry Styles.

But it is that he has also recovered a eternal combination of the male wardrobe: blazer and jeans. He recently wore it at Cinemacom, in Las Vegas, along with her inseparable booties, and suddenly it seemed to us that it was a modern option, a scheme that has bored us from seeing it so much. It is clear that in fashion a high percentage of success is a matter of attitude, and Austin Butler has plenty of it.

