Austin Butler; this was his transformation from iCarly to a viral meme and even starring in Elvis

Throughout the weekend the topic of conversation has been none other than the “Elvis” premiere, the biopic of one of the most important musicians of all time, Elvis Presley, the film that has had such good reviews that it stole the attention of the whole world. Of course, the plot directed by Baz Luhrmann has not been the only thing that has given people something to talk about, since the performance of austin butler He has stolen all eyes, especially for his past as a Disney and Nickelodeon boy, where he is remembered for his characters in “Hannah Montana” and “icarly”.

And it is that austin butler has a long career as a model, singer and actor, his teenage face became a viral meme that prevails until his almost 31 years of age. It is for this reason and because of his magnificent talent that in recent days his name has remained in the main searches and trends in social networks, because although he always caused a sensation by having iconic roles, his appearance in “Elvis” left everyone with their mouths open, both for his interpretation and for his amazing physical transformation.

That is why on this occasion we remember the beloved actor and ex-partner of celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, and in addition to showing off his transformationwe take a tour of some of his papers significant ones that will fill those who grew up in the early 2000s with nostalgia, since the actor appeared in the most remembered children’s and adolescent programs, such as “icarly”“Zoey 101” or “Ned’s School Survival Manual”.

Austin Butler started his career with Nickelodeon

The first chance to Butlerapart from his work as an extra in series, in the world of acting he was at age 14 when he joined the cast of “Ned’s School Survival Manual” where played “Zippy Brewster”, one of the most recurring characters on the show and best remembered for his long blonde hair, as well as a sports uniform and his basketball always spinning on his right hand.

This youthful image is one of the most remembered and that boasts her amazing transformation to the handsome actor who this weekend added thousands and thousands of lovers.

Austin Butler in his role as “Zippy Brewster”. (Photo: IMDb)

After becoming the great “heartthrob” of Nickelodeon, austin butler made a major leap to Disney, where he worked alongside star Miley Cyrus on her unforgettable show “Hannah Montana”; however, for this series he had two characters, first as “Toby” and later as “Derek Hanson”.

By this time he kept his iconic blonde hair and slightly long, as can be seen in one of the viral photos of the last days, where you can also see him with Miley Cyrus, suffering from jealousy over her best friend’s boyfriend.

The actor in his first Disney character; years later he appeared in “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure” from High School Musical. (Photo: Twitter @reeserichmondd)

This is what she looked like in “Hanna Montana.” (Photo: Special)

In a more adolescent role, he appeared alongside Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears, in the fourth season of the show “Zoey 101”, where he played “James Garrett”, the protagonist’s crush. Later, in a more youthful face, he starred in the movie “Little Invaders”, where he played Jake Pearson.

It should be noted that in these two characters he remained faithful to his long blonde hair, in addition to his blue eyes and charming smile; while in his new character in “Elvis” we saw him with a shorter, black mane to get into character. Between 2009 and 2012 austin butler he also appeared in more Disney series such as “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Jonas” starring the Jonas Brothers.

Of course, his long career as an actor includes characters in more serious roles and with themes other than children and adolescents, since he was also part of programs such as “CSI: Miami” and “The Defenders.” He also starred in the prequel to “Sex and the City: The Carrie Diaries,” in which he played heartthrob “Sebastián Kydd,” a character he played for two seasons.

Austin Butler on The Jamie Lynn Spears Show. (Photo: Zoey 101 Wiki)

He also appeared in “Little Invaders”. (Photo: SensaCine)

The actor in “The Carrie Diaries.” (Photo: Twitter @HummeIAnders0n)

It should be noted that one of his most remembered characters was for the television program icarlywhere austin butler not only gave life to the crush of the protagonists, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Sam (Jennette McCurdy), but also became a viral meme that even in this 2022 is one of the favorites.

Of course, after the premiere of “elvis”, social networks were filled with phrases like “hope is up, granny”, a phrase that his character from “Jake Krandle” says before performing a song in which he showed that his voice was not the best, despite its many qualities .

And after several more characters during his adolescence, one of the most important reached the age of 23, because in 2014 it was announced that he would give life to the character of “Chase” in the superhero series “Arrow”where he shared the screen with Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Colin Donnell, David Ramsey and Willa Holland.

In this series we also saw his classic blonde hair and longer than normal, but with a more beautified face and that is also more reminiscent of the one currently released to star in “Elvis”.

Willa Holland and Austin Butler in “Arrow.” (Photo: Twitter @WillaHollandSP)

While his most recent characters include the “Masters of the Air” miniseries, where he saw “Gale Cleven” come to life, as well as his appearance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, where austin butler shared the scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The actor in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” (Photo: Twitter @farratia)

