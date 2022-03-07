Austin Butler Was A Teen Heartthrob Before ‘Elvis’ Casting: Here’s Why He Looks So Familiar

James 18 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 29 Views

Austin Butler surprised fans with what appears to be a breakout performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s trailer. Elvis, a biopic that explores the life of the King of Rock and Roll. The film details the artist’s early days in the industry until his untimely death at the age of 42. However, while Butler may be a new talent for many of Presley’s longtime fans, if you were a millennial child, he might have been a pinup on your wall. Here’s why former teen heartthrob Austin Butler looks so familiar.

Austin Butler was a millennium teen heartthrob

In typical traditional Hollywood fashion, Butler was spotted at the Orange County Fair in California at age 13. Shortly after he got a small role in the television series. Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Source link

About James

Check Also

From behind: Katherin Giraldo, Karol G’s sister, flew the net

Catherine Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G who has known how to make …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved