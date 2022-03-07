Austin Butler Was A Teen Heartthrob Before ‘Elvis’ Casting: Here’s Why He Looks So Familiar

Austin Butler surprised fans with what appears to be a breakout performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s trailer. Elvis, a biopic that explores the life of the King of Rock and Roll. The film details the artist’s early days in the industry until his untimely death at the age of 42. However, while Butler may be a new talent for many of Presley’s longtime fans, if you were a millennial child, he might have been a pinup on your wall. Here’s why former teen heartthrob Austin Butler looks so familiar.

Austin Butler was a millennium teen heartthrob

In typical traditional Hollywood fashion, Butler was spotted at the Orange County Fair in California at age 13. Shortly after he got a small role in the television series. Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Just two short years later, Butler landed a vital role on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, where he played Miley Cyrus’ love interest Derrick Hanson in a season 2 episode titled “My Best Friend’s Boyfriend.” In the episode, Miley called Derrick the worst date of her life after jumping into her lap during a terrifying movie scene.

Butler also played the role of Jake Krandall, the school heartthrob who couldn’t sing, in icarlyThe episode “I Like Jake”.

After the success of his appearance, Butler began landing roles on both Nickelodeon and The Disney Channel.

He played James Garrett, Zoey’s (Jamie Lyn Spears) love interest on the Nickelodeon series. Zoey 101. He also played Lance on the Cartoon Network series. Out of Jimmy’s head.

Butler also appeared in the film. Aliens in the attic with high school musicalby Ashley Tisdale, Ruby and the Rockitsand tv movie Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

The actor’s career continued to skyrocket as he moved from teen television series to feature films and Broadway.

Austin Butler dated the most popular girl from ‘High School Musical’ Vanessa Hudgens

Butler’s longest relationship was with ex high school musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

They met on the set of the feature film in 2006. However, they did not enter into a serious relationship until 2011.

In a deleted Instagram post dated August 2014, Hudgens wished Butler a happy birthday, making them social media official.

Elle reported that Hudgens said the following about her boyfriend at the time.

“Yesterday was the birthday of the love of my life. Happy birthday to the man with the kindest heart, beautiful soul, crazy talent, and best looks I have ever seen. He never fails to inspire me in all aspects of life and he always lifts those around him higher. I am so thankful to God for blessing the world 23 years ago by creating Austin Butler.”

In January 2020, the couple broke up after nine years together.

The actor was cast as Elvis Presley in 2019.

Famed director Baz Luhrmann cast Butler as Elvis Presley in his biopic Elvis in 2019.

The actor plays the entertainer as he rises from poor singer to global icon, seen through his complex relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). A trailer for the film made its debut in February 2021.

Butler filmed a test for Luhrmann and beat out handsome young actors Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller and Harry Styles for the title role.

Elvis hits theaters June 24.

