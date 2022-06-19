Austin Butler: who is his famous ex, also an actress?

Austin Butler will be in theaters on June 22 in the film Elvis, which traces the life of Elvis Presley. A consecration for this actor who has long been talked about more for his love affair with a famous ex than by his films…

Austin Butler continues to be talked about. And for good reason, actor little known to the general public, he had chained small roles. While he was a teenager, he shared some footage with Miley Cyrus in the famous series Hannah Montana. More recently, he made an appearance in Tarantino’s new film, Once upon a time in Hollywood. In the latter, he played one of the members of the terrifying sect set up by Charles Manson, the mansons family, arguably the most notorious killer in American pop culture. He plays Tex, one of the members who participated in the assassination of Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Polanski, while she was pregnant. Since this role, Austin Butler had not had the chance to shine a second time. But now it is and it looks like his day of glory has arrived.

A love story that lasted eight years

On June 22, 2022, he will star in the film about the life of Elvis Presley, Elvis. In this one, Austin Butler achieves the feat of embodying the singer at best and the resemblance could not be more striking. A character that he took pleasure in embodying as he confided in the columns of 20minutes Switzerland : “I did nothing for two years but think of Elvis, absorbing everything I could find about his life. I became obsessed with Presley to the point of putting my private life on hold. I started by separating his life into several periods or decades, because his voice and his movements changed over time. The hardest part was not seeing Elvis as the icon he was. I wanted to slip into the man, not the idol. It’s been fascinating and the greatest joy of my professional life has been to become Elvis.”

And his private life, Austin Butler often had to talk about it. And for good reason, for many years, he was talked about for his relationship with another famous actress, Vanessa Hudgens. It was in 2011 that Vanessa Hudgens had formalized her relationship with the actor, a year after her separation from Zac Efron. Unfortunately, due to the distance and each other’s plans, they made the decision to separate in January 2020. The actor lives today a beautiful love story with Kaia Gerber, famous model, daughter of Cindy Crawford.