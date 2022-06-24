Austin Butler: Who is the actor behind Elvis in the movie

austin butler He was waiting for his chance. Although the actor has been in the industry for 10 years, he is just gaining global recognition thanks to his performance in the new film Baz Luhrman on Elvis Presley, the music icon. Now it will be difficult for him to return to anonymity.

Who is Austin Butler?

Austin Robert Butler is an American actor (and style icon) who began his career on the well-known series Hannah Montana in just two episodes. She later gained more recognition in various series like Switched at Birth, The Carrie Diaries Y The Shannara Chronicles. The young man eventually won a role in the Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywoodprior to interpreting Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic, directed by Baz Luhrman.

The actor has also worked in theater, and has an interest in music. Also, he has mentioned that he collects guitars, plus he likes to exercise. The young man is also known for dating the actress Vanessa Hudgens.

How old is Austin Butler?

austin butler He was born on August 17, 1991. At the time of this note he is 30 years old.

Where is Austin Butler from?

The actor was born in Anaheim, Calif.where he attended public school until 7th grade when he started studying from home so he could work on television.

What is Austin Butler’s Instagram?

The Instagram of austin butler It is @austinbutler where the actor shares some photos, although he is not very active on this social network.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

How did your career start?

When Austin was 13 years old, he was approached by a representative of a management for actors at the Orange County Fair. That marked the beginning of him in the industry. He first worked as an extra with his sister, but later landed his first role as a background actor in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Austin Butler Movies

Austin Butler has a short filmography, with most being independent or horror projects. His first film credit is Aliens in the Atlanticplaying one of the main characters, and later worked on Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, My Uncle Rafael, The Intruders, Yoga Hosers Y Hesitate.