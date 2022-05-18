Entertainment

Austin Butler, who is the actor of Elvis Presley?

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Who is Austin Butler?

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" -Arrivals
Austin Butler at the 2022 Met Gala.

He is originally from Anaheim, California. He started acting at the age of 13 when a manager discovered him on the street. Yes, everyone’s dream. But from there he had to work hard to earn a place. His first project was a small but recurring participation in the Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2004). He later realized that acting was his thing and landed roles in Hannah Montana (2006) as Toby. He also acted in Zoey 101 with Jamie Lynn Spears and in iCarly with Miranda Cosgrove.

Screenshot 2022-05-17 at 19.10.38.png
The Carrie Diaries

Surely you locate it from the series The Carrie Diaries which recounted the teenage years of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character. This series was her most notorious role, but the series was canceled after only one season, even though she had many fans. Little by little Austin tried to get out of the box of adolescent actor with small participations in films by other directors such as Jim Jarmusch, Quentin Tarantino.

Now Elvis it is his big debut as a leading man and he does it through the front door, because in addition to the icon that Presley represents, a musical is a great challenge.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Raymond Arrieta and Dagmar Rivera isolate themselves after testing positive for COVID-19

2 mins ago

How much does Zoe Saldana’s luxury car collection cost?

3 mins ago

Maribel Guardia, was another arrangement made? Makeup MISTAKE makes her look unrecognizable before her 63rd birthday

14 mins ago

Rebel Wilson’s secret to achieving her new figure

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button