Austin Butler, who is the actor of Elvis Presley?

He is originally from Anaheim, California. He started acting at the age of 13 when a manager discovered him on the street. Yes, everyone’s dream. But from there he had to work hard to earn a place. His first project was a small but recurring participation in the Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2004). He later realized that acting was his thing and landed roles in Hannah Montana (2006) as Toby. He also acted in Zoey 101 with Jamie Lynn Spears and in iCarly with Miranda Cosgrove.

Surely you locate it from the series The Carrie Diaries which recounted the teenage years of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character. This series was her most notorious role, but the series was canceled after only one season, even though she had many fans. Little by little Austin tried to get out of the box of adolescent actor with small participations in films by other directors such as Jim Jarmusch, Quentin Tarantino.

Now Elvis it is his big debut as a leading man and he does it through the front door, because in addition to the icon that Presley represents, a musical is a great challenge.