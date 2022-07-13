Austin Butler: Who is the actor who plays Elvis Presley

You just have to see it to say that austin butler is PERFECT… like Elvis Presley. We haven’t seen his acting, but it certainly hits him in physical attractiveness and even the way he talks about it. And maybe many do not remember him, but he has become a movie heartthrob since he stopped being a Nickelodeon star.

The California native entered the entertainment industry in 2005 and instantly became a favorite for children’s series on Nickelodeonand such was the case with “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” and “Zoey 101.”

As he continued to gain fame, Butler stayed close to his inner circle, which includes Ashley Tisdale, which is why he met Vanessa Hudgens, who would become his girlfriend and longest relationship. Unfortunately in 2020 they broke up after dating for 9 years and now they are both in different relationships. Do you already know him?

Who is Austin Butler?

Austin Butler is a 30-year-old American actor (although will be 31 this 2022). He was born on August 17, 1991 (which makes him a Leo) in Anaheim, California. Austin became popular through various roles on Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and The CW, appearing on “Switched at Birth,” “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” and “The Carrie Diaries.”

In July 2019, news broke that Austin Butler was cast to play Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann biopic, which launched him to stardom.

Since then his personal and professional life has caused a lot of public interest, but he has actually tried to stay under the radar, despite having a very popular girlfriend at the moment: Kaia Gerber.

In addition to “Elvis,” which has received mixed reviews since its premiere, we’ll be able to see him in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama, “Masters of the Air”in which Butler plays a World War II fighter pilot.

Autin Butler: How He Became Elvis Presley

Butler was officially cast as Elvis in july 2019 after auditioning for Luhrmann with a haunting rendition of ‘Unchained Melody’. Once the actor began to immerse himself in the life and music of Elvis Presley, he didn’t stop… and you can still hear him speak like Elvis in interviews.

Filming on the movie was put on hold due to covid-19 in March 2020, just as production was getting underway. “The producers were ready to bring Butler home to Los Angeles, but he decided to stay and hide and use the break to further dig into his character,” GQ reported.

“Basically, he turned his apartment into a detective scene, a la Charlie in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ and uncovered a major conspiracy in the mail room. “Just pictures of Elvis everywhere, from all eras,” says Butler. “I think the movie would have been a lot different if we had started filming at that point, and I’m thankful I had time to let myself marinate.”

Butler also prepared for Elvis by reuniting with the late music icon’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. “He looked like an angel,” Butler said. “I walked down the hall with Baz afterwards with tears in my eyes.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Butler candidly said, “When I started the process, I set out to my voice was identical. That instills fear. So that lit the fire,” Butler said. “For a year before we started filming, I was doing voice training.”

“I watched as much as I could, over and over again,” Butler said of studying the Elvis movies and concerts. “YesI feel a great responsibility towards Elvis and his ex-wife, Priscilla, and his daughter Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much.”

Bad Luhrmann also told GQ that he saw connections between the actor and the character in other ways. “Elvis was an intensely spiritual person,” the director said. “And I think Austin has a really spiritual quality. He has a very sensitive and big inner life. He is very charming on the outside, but you know there is deep thought on the inside.

At a special screening of Elvis, held at London’s Ham Yard Hotel, Austin said of the preparation for the role: “I was looking at Elvis and I was seeing the icon, the superhero. Those things are not the man. I had to shed all of that. At times, he said that playing Elvis felt like ‘a boy in his father’s suit’ , he was also concerned about whether he ‘could ever hold a candle with the magnetism of Elvis’. We’d say he’s doing a good job.”

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens

Austin Butler started dating Vanessa Hudgens in 2011. The pair were linked in September of that year after they were spotted at a milkshake restaurant following a red carpet event.

They seemed like the most stable couple of their generation, but unfortunately they broke up in 2020 after 9 years of relationship. However, the couple was rumored to have discussed an engagement before the breakup.

As the relationship progressed, the exes ran into some hurdles that they ultimately couldn’t overcome. “They truly loved each other and have been through some of the most difficult times of their lives together,” added another source. “Busy work schedules and travel definitely They test the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”

Who is Austin Butler’s girlfriend?

We’re sorry to break your heart, but Austin Butler is a married potato. In fact, she is dating the model Kaia Gerberex of Jacob Elordi and daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawfort.

Despite their age difference, they are apparently very much in love, and have even shown it in public: “Austin is older than her by 10 yearsbut he likes that,” a source said. “They have fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

The couple was recently spotted at the Met Gala, where Austin joined Kaia for a quick photo. They also shared a kiss at the screening of ‘Elvis’ at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

