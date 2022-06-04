Austin Butler: who is the actor who will play Elvis Presley in a new movie

For years this promising young boy was only part of the temporary cast or managed small interventions in successful series such as CSI: NY and Miami, but it was until 2013 that he achieved his first starring role in the prequel series of Sex and the CityThe Carrie Diaries where he gave life to the first love interest of Carrie Bradshaw.

With the intention of leaving juvenile roles behind, Austin Butler looked for more serious roles in Hollywood, and of course, thanks to his great talent and natural charm he succeeded, so in 2019 he joined the main cast of The Dead Don’t Die, beside Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Danny Glover. Same year in which he landed a very important role in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, where he shares a very important scene with Brad Pitt.

Thus, after working with great directors like Jim Jarmusch and Quentin Tarantino The talented Californian actor finally had his great opportunity to shine in his first leading role, giving life to none other than the great rock and roll legend, Elvis Presley. Thus, despite the skepticism of critics and the same Lisa-Marie Presley (daughter of Elvis), managed to steal the admiration of the public for his great talent, so much so that he was applauded for his performance at the premiere of the film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Austin Butler’s love life

Being the favorite heartthrob of youth series, it is not surprising that this young actor is quite a heartthrob, so much so that he had a long relationship since 2005 with Vanessa Hudgens, whom she met when she was still the girlfriend of the handsome Zac Efron. Unfortunately, the love story of almost 9 years ended without any explanation, disappointing thousands of fans who thought that both were one of the most stable couples in the middle.